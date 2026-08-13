Photos: Current Joys to Release New Album ROSEBUD, Shares HOLE Video

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

CURRENT JOYS, the solo project of Nick Rattigan, has announced a new album titled ROSEBUD, set for self-release through a new imprint called They Are Evil. Alongside the announcement, Rattigan has debuted the lead single and accompanying video for HOLE.

Photo Credit: Alexis Gross | hi res





ROSEBUD will be released November 6 through They Are Evil, in partnership with Stem. Multi-instrumentalist/singer/songwriter Nick Rattigan looks to Nu metal, electronica, hip-hop, emo and more to inspire his next maximalist collection of songs. ROSEBUD is his first LP since his two tracks 'Kids' and 'Televisions' were featured in 'Obsession' and his collaboration with rapper Matt Proxy.

ROSEBUD is a departure. But then, every Current Joys record is a departure. The solo project of Surf Curse drummer Nick Rattigan, Current Joys has encompassed folksy acoustic music inspired by the Grateful Dead, noisy hyperpop, darkwave, and anything else caught in Rattigan's dragnet of curiosity.

His career has soared: Triple-Platinum and Gold Record certifications, a member of Spotify's Billions Club via Surf Curse, extensive global tours, 8 studio albums, 5 EPs, countless singles and collabs with the likes of Lil Yachty ('Gatsby'), Polo Perks, Matt Proxy ('God'), etc. and now his own hit 'Kids', which initially went viral 11 years ago, has reemerged alongside 'Televisions' in this year's cult horror film 'Obsession' – all under his belt at just 33.

Now Rattigan prepares ROSEBUD, an album of anthemic choruses and maximalist production. Gaze into it deeply and the faint outlines of heartbreak start to emerge. Try to focus on that portrait and it disappears in a cloud of redlined noise.

Initially, ROSEBUD was a bummer. Rattigan wrote and recorded it while going through a difficult period, and he found himself sitting on half an hour of slowcore songs he could barely stomach. Meanwhile, he was getting his mind blown by the high-concept production of experimental hip-hop artists and cheered himself up working with rappers like Lil Yachty, Polo Perks, Ayooli, and others. It was while doing production and vocals during a session with Matt Proxy's that Rattigan met Danny Dwyer, the producer who goes by the name never goodbye ('the most beautiful producer in the world,' as Rattigan puts it). Watching Dwyer dial in 'God''s carnivalesque track—which sounds like two or three songs on top of one another, plus seagulls—was a revelation for Rattigan. He sent Dwyer some of the sad-boi songs he'd been sitting on and together they reworked them, adding glitches, screams, foamy curtains of distortion, and whatever else they could think of.

The ROSEBUD you'll hear soon is a completely different record from the one Rattigan began with, and from anything else in his catalog. It's punchy. It's full of big pop hooks shouted through layers of static, sticky Orange County punk chord progressions twisted and chewed up by digital manipulation which is heard clearly on his lead single 'HOLE', available today.

At times, Rattigan turns his maximalist ethos on its head, producing exceptionally tender songs made even softer by the unexpected production choices. There are moments throughout ROSEBUD, when the vulnerability at the album's core begins to reshape all of the sound that's piled on top of it. But throughout Rattigan calmly plucks out supremely bummed arpeggios on his guitar. No matter how loud the song gets, that guitar line seems to hang in space, a weird bit of human persistence and resilience in the face of overwhelming dissonance.

Rattigan's always allowed his interests and curiosity to guide how he makes his music—his falling in love with Lil Peep's music greatly influenced Love + Pop—but ROSEBUD feels like an encapsulation of everything he's done in his career, even as it sounds very little like any of his previous records. Nu metal, screamo, electronica, hip-hop, power-pop, emo, darkwave—it's a rush of signifiers. 'I wanted it to be a collage of all of my influences,' It's obvious that bringing together so many different ideas has brought Rattigan to a new level of inspiration.

In that way, it's appropriate that this is the first record he is self-releasing after many years on Secretly Canadian. ROSEBUD will be released November 6 via his own imprint, They Are Evil, in partnership with Stem. It's a throwback to his early days of uploading The Nicholas Project and TELE/VISIONS tracks to Bandcamp at freewill, and a tribute to the profound artistic freedom ROSEBUD represents.

Current Joys are currently performing across Europe and the UK. Stay tuned for North American updates.

ROSEBUD Tracklist

01 - HOLE

02 - WILDFIRE

03 - CHAOS

04 - SUFFERER

05 - blood on the stereo

06 - KNIGHT OF SWORDS

07 - STAY (Feat. never goodbye)

08 - skinamarink on the tv

09 - HALLOWEEN

10 - SWEPT AWAY

Current Joys Live Dates

Aug 13: Hamburg – Bahnhof Pauli

Aug 15: Gothenburg – Way Out West Festival

Aug 17: Copenhagen – Loppen

Aug 18: Berlin – Hole44

Aug 20: Cologne – Gebäude 9

Aug 23: Bristol – Electric

Aug 25: London – KOKO

Aug 27: Dublin – The Academy (SOLD OUT)

Aug 29: Glasgow – The Garage

Aug 30: Manchester – New Century Hall

Sep 01: Paris – Elysée Montmartre

Rattigan, also known as the drummer for Surf Curse, wrote ROSEBUD during a difficult period before reworking the material with producer Danny Dwyer, who records as never goodbye. The collaboration transformed an initial batch of slowcore songs into the more maximalist and distortion-heavy sound heard on HOLE.



Photo Credit: Alexis Gross | hi res

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...