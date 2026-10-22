Photos: Craig David to Perform BORN TO DO IT World Tour in Australia May 2027

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Craig David will return to Australia next May with his Born To Do It World Tour, performing his seminal debut album in its entirety along with his hits, backed by his full live band. The tour is presented by MG Live and Frontier Touring.

A global force in R&B, garage, pop and soul, Craig David returns to celebrate his iconic album, Born To Do It, kicking off at Brisbane Fortitude Music Hall (Saturday 22 May), TikTok Entertainment Centre Sydney (Sunday 23 May), Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre (Wednesday 26 May), Margaret Court Arena Melbourne (Friday 28 May) before wrapping up at Perth HPC (Saturday 29 May).

Frontier Members can access their presale from Monday 26 October (12noon local time) before tickets go on sale to the public from Wednesday 28 October (2pm local time). Tickets and tour info via frontiertouring.com/craigdavid.

Craig David is a world-class artist in R&B, Garage, and Pop who returns to Australian stages to celebrate his genre-defining 1999 instant UK garage classic 'Rewind' and debut album Born To Do It album – UK #1 Official UK Charts and Australia #2 ARIA Album Chart - and armed with his most recent, ninth studio album, Commitment.

The ground-breaking Born To Do It album, remained in the UK charts for over 70 weeks back in 2000, will now be brought back to life when Craig David performs the seminal album in its entirety plus hits, in Australia May 2027.

The Born To Do It 25th anniversary re-issue dropped in December 2025 on 2x gold LP everywhere with the digital version including b-sides and remixes of tracks 'Apartment 543', 'Human' and more.

With a phenomenal career that includes 14 BRIT Award nominations, two GRAMMY nominations, four MOBO awards, three Ivor Novellos, and an MBE for his services to music, David remains at the forefront of British music.

Over 6.1 million monthly Spotify listeners, 5+ million followers across social platforms and amassing 5+ billion streams, Craig David continues to captivate fans worldwide with hits including '7 Days', 'Walking Away', 'Rewind', 'Commitment', 'DNA', 'Rise & Fall (feat. Sting)', 'Fill Me In', 'Rendezvous' and 'Insomnia'.

About Craig David

26 years since the critically acclaimed album, Born To Do It changed his life, Craig has since catapulted back into the charts and into the nation's hearts with a string of chart hits and a Number 1 album, marking the beginning of his triumphant return. Craig has since leapt from strength to strength on airwaves and has been unavoidable on TV screens and on the live circuit ever since. Craig has racked up an astounding 25 UK top 40 singles, Ten UK top 40 albums, amassed over 5 billion streams worldwide and has achieved multi-platinum status in more than 20 countries around the world in his career. With two UK Number 1 albums under his belt, he has also received multiple BRIT Award and Grammy nominations, 6 x MOBO Awards, as well as becoming a 3x Ivor Novello Award winner.

Demand for Craig's live performances is higher than ever following the incredible success of his world famous, critically acclaimed 'TS5' shows. Starting out as the most exclusive pre-party in Miami, hosted in his penthouse home, Tower Suite 5, 'TS5' has gone on to become the must-see live event with Craig playing sets at the biggest festivals and clubs around the world. After bringing 'TS5' to the UK, Craig sold out shows at London's KOKO, Brixton Academy and even London's O2 Arena in a matter of seconds. In 2016 he took over Glastonbury's Sonic Stage, bringing over 25k people to the tent and achieving the record for the biggest crowd at the stage in Glastonbury history. From there he made his Glastonbury Pyramid stage debut just a year later. Now back in London full time, Craig and 'TS5' show no signs of slowing down. As one of the UK's most loved artists, Craig has remained at the helm of his own unique, authentically British sound. A sound that made waves across the globe, making him the voice of one of the most pivotal eras in UK music, and in turn, making him one of the most successful artists in UK chart history.

No live performance has ever been so close to Craig's heart as he throws his own very special celebration of his debut album. In his third decade of wowing the world with his crisp vibes and pioneering sounds, Craig David live is an experience that's slicker and fresher than ever.

Tour Dates

Saturday 22 May — Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD — Lic. All Ages — ticketmaster.com.au

Sunday 23 May — TikTok Entertainment Centre, Sydney, NSW — Lic. All Ages — ticketek.com.au

Wednesday 26 May — Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide, SA — Lic. All Ages — ticketek.com.au

Friday 28 May — Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC — Lic. All Ages — axs.com/au

Saturday 29 May — Perth HPC, Perth, WA — Lic. All Ages — ticketmaster.com.au

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. Ticket purchases made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier website cannot be guaranteed.





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