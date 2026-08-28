Kurupt Fm Release GDWDMA EP, Sold-Out UK Tour to Launch December 2026

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Kurupt FM have made their return with a new EP, GDWDMA, out now via MDSK (0151). The release arrives alongside news of a sold-out UK tour set for December 2026.

The EP includes the 'bouncy ode to the wheel up' titled 'Reload', along with 'Tek Time', produced by Merseyside DJ and producer Jack Marlow, and a Young Franco assisted track, the Cassius sampling 'Feelings'. New singles 'Gyal' and 'Hold The Mic' further cement MC Grindah's prowess as, in the words of the release, 'the best MC in the Galaxy.' The Brentford crew are headed on a sold-out tour this December with stops in Bristol, Manchester, Birmingham and London.

About Kurupt FM

West London's finest pirate radio station Kurupt FM has gone from cult favourite to full-blown British comedy institution. What started as DIY YouTube webisodes from a group of friends in Brentford evolved into the BAFTA-winning BBC mockumentary People Just Do Nothing, which ran for five acclaimed series between 2014 and 2018 and built a devoted international fanbase. Along the way, the Kurupt crew picked up support from artists and celebrities including Ed SHeeran, Craig David, Big Narstie and David Hasselhoff, while collecting a BAFTA and Royal Television Society Award for Best Scripted Comedy in 2017.

Since the original rise of Kurupt FM, the crew have expanded far beyond pirate radio. They released the acclaimed mixtape The Lost Tape in 2017 through XL Recordings, followed by live tours, sold-out headline shows and major festival appearances including Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, Boomtown and more. Their Glastonbury appearances over the last few years have become some of the festival's most talked about sets, cementing Kurupt FM as one of the UK's most unique live acts, blending garage, rave and comedy into complete chaos on stage.

In 2019 the crew launched the Kurupt FM Podkast, keeping the movement alive between TV projects, before returning in 2021 with the feature film People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan. The movie took MC Grindah, DJ Beats, Steves and Chabuddy G from Brentford to Tokyo in pursuit of global stardom and became a cult hit with fans of the series.

The same year saw the release of their debut studio album The Greatest Hits (Part 1), featuring collaborations with Craig David, Jaykae, Mist, D Double E and General Levy. The album reached the UK Top 10 and proved that Kurupt FM could move from comedy phenomenon to genuine chart success.

Over the past few years the Kurupt takeover has continued with huge live shows across the country, including appearances at Printworks London, Drumsheds and a 10 year anniversary headline show at Brixton Academy in 2024 celebrating a decade of People Just Do Nothing. Whether shutting down festival fields at Glastonbury, shelling down warehouse raves at Drumsheds or packing out iconic London venues, Kurupt FM has built a reputation for live sets that sit somewhere between a rave, a comedy show and total mayhem.

Following a successful Australia and New Zealand tour earlier this year in January 2026, the group has returned with new music this month. More than a decade after their first homemade videos, the Brentford crew remain, according to the release, 'still broadcasting for the chamunity, still repping West London and still proving that 'Kurupt FM, the rest are irrelevant.''

Tour Dates

10th December - Bristol - Electric

11th December - Manchester - Albert Hall

18th December - Birmingham - O2 Academy

19th December - London - Roundhouse

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