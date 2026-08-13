Photos: Collective Soul Releases Video For "Eye On You" From TOUCH AND GO

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

COLLECTIVE SOUL has released a music video for 'Eye On You,' a track from its latest album TOUCH AND GO. The album, released July 31 on the band's label Fuzze-Flex Records, features Ed Roland on vocals, guitar and piano, Dean Roland on rhythm guitar, Will Turpin on bass, Jesse Triplett on lead guitar and Johnny Rabb on drums. The 10-song record draws on the sound of The Cars and 80s New Wave music and is now available on digital platforms, CD and 180-gram teal-marble vinyl.







TOUCH AND GO was distributed physically by AMPED Distribution and digitally by Virgin Music Group. Originally available as part of this past Spring's Record Store Day, the album is now available on all digital outlets, CD, and 180-gram teal-marble colored vinyl.

The nostalgia can be seen all over the new video out today for 'Eye On You.'

Tracklist

1. Rainbow

2. Eye On You

3. Uh Oh

4. All My Days On Thru

5. Heavy Load

6. Fun

7. Again

8. Feel

9. Shooting For You

10. Love Your Way

Tour Dates

Thu 8/13 Sturgis, SD Buffalo Chip Fairgrounds

Sat 8/15 Saskatoon, SK. Rock the River Festival/Rotary Park

Sun 8/16 Winnipeg, MB. Burton Cummings Theatre Event: Burt Block Party

Thu 8/20 Fairlee, VT Lake Morey Resort

Fri 8/21 Lincoln, RI Twin River Events Center

Sat 8/22 Cohasset, MA South Shore Music Circus

Tue 8/25 Derry, NH Tupelo Music Hall

Wed 8/26 Hyannis, MA Melody Tent

Fri 8/28 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre

Sat 8/29 Atlantic City, NJ Ocean Casino Resort

Sun 8/30 Selbyville, DE Freeman Arts Pavilion

Tue 9/1 Shipshewana, IN Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

Wed 9/2 Flint, MI Capitol Theatre

Fri 9/4 Des Plaines, IL The Event Center at Rivers Casino

Sat 9/5 Dyersville, IA Velocity at Field of Dreams (festival)

Fri 9/11 Charleston, SC The Refinery

Sat 9/12 Jasper, AL Foothills Festival

Sun 9/13 Peachtree City, GA Frederick Brown, Jr. Amphitheater

Thu 9/24 Bakersfield, CA Kern County Fairgrounds

Fri 9/25 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts By The Bay

Sat 9/26 Scottsdale, AZ Talking Stick Resort

Fri 10/16 Pickering, ONT. Pickering Casino Resort

Sat 10/17 Kitchener, ONT. Centre in the Square

Sun 10/18 Gloucester, ONT. Hard Rock Live Ottawa

Tue 10/20 Albany, NY Palace Theatre

Wed 10/21 Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center

Fri 10/23 Cherokee, NC Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort

Sat 10/24 Cincinnati, OH Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati

Sun 10/25 Bowling Green, KY Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC)

Tickets for all shows can be purchased on the band's official website.

COLLECTIVE SOUL, which has sold more than 15 million albums worldwide and scored seven number one singles including 'Shine,' 'December' and 'The World I Know,' continues its headlining tour across North America throughout the summer, with stops planned in the United States and Canada.

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...