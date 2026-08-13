Photos: Collective Soul Releases Video For "Eye On You" From TOUCH AND GO
The rock band drew on The Cars and 80s New Wave influences for its 10-song album.
COLLECTIVE SOUL has released a music video for 'Eye On You,' a track from its latest album TOUCH AND GO. The album, released July 31 on the band's label Fuzze-Flex Records, features Ed Roland on vocals, guitar and piano, Dean Roland on rhythm guitar, Will Turpin on bass, Jesse Triplett on lead guitar and Johnny Rabb on drums. The 10-song record draws on the sound of The Cars and 80s New Wave music and is now available on digital platforms, CD and 180-gram teal-marble vinyl.
TOUCH AND GO was distributed physically by AMPED Distribution and digitally by Virgin Music Group. Originally available as part of this past Spring's Record Store Day, the album is now available on all digital outlets, CD, and 180-gram teal-marble colored vinyl.
The nostalgia can be seen all over the new video out today for 'Eye On You.'
Tracklist
1. Rainbow
2. Eye On You
3. Uh Oh
4. All My Days On Thru
5. Heavy Load
6. Fun
7. Again
8. Feel
9. Shooting For You
10. Love Your Way
Tour Dates
Thu 8/13 Sturgis, SD Buffalo Chip Fairgrounds
Sat 8/15 Saskatoon, SK. Rock the River Festival/Rotary Park
Sun 8/16 Winnipeg, MB. Burton Cummings Theatre Event: Burt Block Party
Thu 8/20 Fairlee, VT Lake Morey Resort
Fri 8/21 Lincoln, RI Twin River Events Center
Sat 8/22 Cohasset, MA South Shore Music Circus
Tue 8/25 Derry, NH Tupelo Music Hall
Wed 8/26 Hyannis, MA Melody Tent
Fri 8/28 Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre
Sat 8/29 Atlantic City, NJ Ocean Casino Resort
Sun 8/30 Selbyville, DE Freeman Arts Pavilion
Tue 9/1 Shipshewana, IN Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
Wed 9/2 Flint, MI Capitol Theatre
Fri 9/4 Des Plaines, IL The Event Center at Rivers Casino
Sat 9/5 Dyersville, IA Velocity at Field of Dreams (festival)
Fri 9/11 Charleston, SC The Refinery
Sat 9/12 Jasper, AL Foothills Festival
Sun 9/13 Peachtree City, GA Frederick Brown, Jr. Amphitheater
Thu 9/24 Bakersfield, CA Kern County Fairgrounds
Fri 9/25 San Diego, CA Humphreys Concerts By The Bay
Sat 9/26 Scottsdale, AZ Talking Stick Resort
Fri 10/16 Pickering, ONT. Pickering Casino Resort
Sat 10/17 Kitchener, ONT. Centre in the Square
Sun 10/18 Gloucester, ONT. Hard Rock Live Ottawa
Tue 10/20 Albany, NY Palace Theatre
Wed 10/21 Reading, PA Santander Performing Arts Center
Fri 10/23 Cherokee, NC Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort
Sat 10/24 Cincinnati, OH Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati
Sun 10/25 Bowling Green, KY Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC)
Tickets for all shows can be purchased on the band's official website.
COLLECTIVE SOUL, which has sold more than 15 million albums worldwide and scored seven number one singles including 'Shine,' 'December' and 'The World I Know,' continues its headlining tour across North America throughout the summer, with stops planned in the United States and Canada.