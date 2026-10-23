Photos: Billy Idol Visits Griffiths Middle School for $55K Music Grant

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Save The Music Foundation and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation joined forces with 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Billy Idol for a visit to Griffiths Middle School in Downey, California, on Thursday. The event brought together nearly 1,200 students and guests for a celebration of music education, featuring a live student performance, a conversation with Idol, and the announcement of a new $55,000 music education grant for a neighboring school. Idol will be formally inducted at the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, which airs December 8.

John Sykes, who founded Save The Music and now serves as Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation and President of Entertainment Enterprises at iHeartMedia, joined Idol for the event. iHeartRadio personality EJ of 102.7 KIIS FM served as the event's emcee and moderated the student Q&A with Idol.

Students from the Griffiths Middle School band, led by Band Director Nathan Ksiazek, welcomed Idol with a performance of his iconic hit 'Rebel Yell.' Following the performance, Idol and Sykes spoke with the students about Idol's career, his creative process, and the challenges he faced along the way.

'When I was in school, picking up an instrument changed everything for me,' said Idol. 'Save The Music and The Rock Hall are making sure these students have the same shot, and I'm proud to be part of that.'

The event also featured the announcement that Doty Middle School, part of the Downey Unified School District, has been selected to receive a $55,000 music education grant in 2027 through the partnership between The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation and Save The Music. The grant will provide new band instruments, expanding access to high-quality music education for the next generation of student musicians.

'Music education is not only an art, but also a science; it actually helps wire the brain', said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and President of Entertainment at iHeartMedia. 'Children who learn how to read and play a musical instrument not only excel in the arts, but they also score higher on math and verbal tests'.

'Seeing how these students in Downey responded to Billy Idol and his story is a powerful reminder of why we do this work,' said Henry Donahue, Executive Director of Save The Music Foundation. 'His journey from young London punk rocker to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is a real-life example for these students of the power of making music. It reinforces our drive at Save The Music to make sure every student in every school has that opportunity. Our growing partnership with the Rock Hall has allowed us to add grants to dozens of additional schools here across the country, including here in Downey.'

The visit is part of a broader partnership between Save The Music Foundation and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation to expand music education in public schools. The initiative will fund at least 25 new music education programs over three years, while bringing Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees into classrooms to connect with students, share their experiences and inspire the next generation of musicians.

About Save The Music

Save The Music Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps students, schools, and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music. For 29 years, Save The Music (STM) has addressed the systemic inequities in music education by investing in culturally rich communities across the US. Since its inception, STM has donated $78M worth of instruments and technology to over 3,000 schools – impacting millions of students' lives in hundreds of communities nationwide. Learn more at savethemusic.org.

About Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Born from the collision of rhythm & blues, country, and gospel, rock & roll is a spirit that is inclusive and ever-changing. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates the sound of youth culture and honors the artists whose music connects us all. The museum shares stories of the people, events, and songs that shape our world through digital content, innovative exhibits, live music, engaging programs, and its annual Induction Ceremony. Visit rockhall.com.

About Billy Idol

For almost 50 years, Billy Idol has been one of the definitive faces and voices of rock'n'roll. Between 1977 and 1981, Idol released three albums with Generation X as their camera-ready frontman. In 1982, with guitarist Steve Stevens at his side, he embarked on a transatlantic/trans-genre solo career that integrated the bold and simple lines of punk and rock'n'roll decadence on songs like 'Dancing With Myself,' 'White Wedding,' Rebel Yell,' 'Eyes Without A Face,' 'Cradle of Love' and more. Touring consistently around the world and showing no signs of slowing down, Idol released Dream Into It on Dark Horse Records in 2025, earning praise from fans and critics alike. In 2026, Idol released Billy Idol Should Be Dead, the definitive documentary about his life and career. Idol is being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame later this year as a member of the Class of 2026, and the City of Los Angeles will proclaim November 13, 2026 Billy Idol Day.

Photo Credit: 511 Studios

















Photo Credit: 511 Studios

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