Photos: Big Ocean Releases LOVE SIGN, Fall U.S. Tour Begins in New York

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K-pop group Big Ocean, described as the world's first idol group that performs in sign language, has released its new single 'Love Sign.' The track plays on the classic question 'What's your sign?,' with the chorus weaving the names of the world's sign languages — ASL, BSL, KSL and more — into a nu-disco groove. The song was produced by Grammy Award winning, deaf, producer Frankie Biggz. Written in both English and Korean for global listeners, the track marks Big Ocean's boldest and most mature concept to date, described as one in which sign language is no longer a translation added to the stage, but the theme, the hook, and the language of the performance itself.











Fans can expect a new merch drop this week, as Big Ocean's second fall U.S. tour kicks off on September 13 in New York. On September 21, Big Ocean will appear at Digital@UNGA 2026, the UNDP and ITU flagship event held during the United Nations General Assembly high-level week. The group will deliver an address, announce the winner of the Digital Pioneers award, and close the evening with a performance.

All three members - PJ, Chanyeon, and Jiseok - are hard of hearing and use hearing aids or cochlear implants, making the group a pioneering force in music and performance. Signing in Korean Sign Language (KSL), American Sign Language (ASL), and International Sign (IS), they bring what the release describes as a groundbreaking perspective and unity to global music, while expanding representation in the music industry.

Tomorrow, the group will debut a new collection with designer Andy Yu at the Official New York Fashion Week Men's Day, supported by the CFDA. The debut collection pays homage to classic American denim while blending the influence of K-pop with designer Andy Yu's personal vision, featuring 10 looks for men along with several unisex designs. Sustainability is also central to the collection, which uses fabric made from pineapple leaf fiber (official U.S. partner for VIEVON-PALF), a biodegradable material created from agricultural waste. By incorporating sustainable textiles, Big Ocean and Andy Yu hope to demonstrate that great design can also have a positive impact on the environment.

Big Ocean Fall U.S. Tour Dates

Sept 13: Katonah, NY - Concert [SOLD OUT]

Sept 19-20: Atlanta, GA - Korean Festival

Sept 25: Charlotte, NC - Booth Playhouse [TICKETS]

Sept 26: Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live [TICKETS]

Sept 27: Chicago, IL - The Distro Music Hall [TICKETS]

Oct 3: Los Angeles, CA - Korean Festival

Oct 5: Denver, CO - The Bluebird Theater [TICKETS]

Oct 6: Phoenix, AZ - Herberger Theatre [TICKETS]

Oct 10-11: Houston, TX - Korean Festival

About Big Ocean

Big Ocean debuted on April 20, 2024, the 'Day of Persons with Disabilities,' with all members living with hearing disabilities. They made their debut with 'GLOW,' a remake of H.O.T.'s song 'Light (빛).' Big Ocean performs every song in sign language, delivering live performances in Korean Sign Language (KSL), American Sign Language (ASL), and International Sign (IS). The fandom has also developed its own 'sign language cheering' culture, making a Big Ocean concert a shared experience created together with the audience.

Since its debut track 'GLOW' in April 2024, Big Ocean released its 1st mini album 'Follow' (tracks: GLOW, SLOW, BLOW, FLOW) in November of the same year, with FLOW as the title track. Produced in collaboration with Grammy-winning producer Mark Batson, the album reached the Apple iTunes K-pop Album Top 5. This was followed by the 2nd mini album 'Underwater' (tracks: SINKING, FADE OUT, ATTENTION, END OF TIME) in April 2025, and on March 3, 2026 — 'World Hearing Day' — the group released its 3rd mini album 'The Greatest Battle' (double title tracks: One Man Army and Cold Moon; tracks: Alive, Back). The group has also released digital singles including 'Bucket hat' (JJ unit, PJ × Jiseok), 'BrighT' (a collaboration with SKT), and 'Make it up to you,' a tribute track for European fandoms after the group's 2026 Europe tour was cancelled due to force majeure.

Big Ocean has also embraced technology to explore new ways to feel music. The members rehearse with a sensory metronome that turns the beat into vibration through a smartwatch and into flashing light on a monitor. In the studio, they use AI singing voice conversion as one production tool among many, with the members' own performances remaining central and every vocalist involved credited and compensated. Big Ocean collaborates with UN agencies including the WHO, UNDP, ITU and ILO, and on September 21 will speak and perform at Digital@UNGA 2026, the UNDP and ITU flagship event held during the UN General Assembly.

The group was named to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2025 in the Entertainment sector, and in 2024 was selected as Billboard's K-pop Rookie of the Month. Big Ocean also became the first-ever recipient of the newly established Social Impact award at the 2025 TikTok Awards, and received a Korean Wave Special Award at the Newsis K-Culture Expo. Within two years of debut, the group performed in more than 20 cities across two U.S. tours and two European tours. In 2026, Big Ocean was appointed an Honorary Ambassador for the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), promoting open and inclusive tourism programs.

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