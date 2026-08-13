Big Ocean to Release New Single "Love Sign" Sept 9, Tour Sept 13

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K-pop group BIG OCEAN, described as the world's first idol group that performs in sign language, has announced a new single titled 'Love Sign,' scheduled for release September 9 at 12pm KST. The group also revealed a fall U.S. tour beginning September 13 in Katonah, New York. Ahead of the tour, BIG OCEAN is set to debut a new fashion collection with designer Andy Yu at the official New York Fashion Week Men's Day, and a new merchandise drop is planned for September 10.

Big Ocean shares 'We are so excited to connect and celebrate with our U.S. fans again! Every tour gives us the chance to create new memories together, and we've prepared something truly special for this one. We can't wait to see everyone soon.'

Signing in Korean Sign Language (KSL), American Sign Language (ASL), and International Sign (IS), the group brings a groundbreaking perspective and unity to global music, while expanding representation in the music industry.

Big Ocean is preparing to open its next chapter of music this fall. The group's upcoming single 'Love Sign,' set for release on September 9, turns its identity into the hook itself: playing on the classic question 'What's your sign?,' the chorus weaves the names of the world's sign languages — ASL, BSL, KSL and more — into a sleek nu-disco groove. Written primarily in English for global listeners, the track marks Big Ocean's boldest and most mature concept to date — one in which sign language is no longer a translation added to the stage, but the theme, the hook, and the language of the performance itself. It is 'See Music, Feel Music' in its most confident form yet.

Big Ocean Fall U.S. Tour Dates

Sept 13: Katonah, NY - Concert

Sept 19-20: Atlanta, GA - Korean Festival

Sept 25: Charlotte, NC - Concert

Sep 26: Orlando, FL - Concert

Sep 27: Chicago, IL - Concert

Oct 3: Los Angeles, CA - Korean Festival

Oct 6: Phoenix, AZ - Concert

Oct 10-11: Houston, TX - Korean Festival

**with more dates and cities to come

On Thursday, September 10, Big Ocean will debut their new collection with designer Andy Yu at the Official New York Fashion Week Men's Day, supported by the CFDA. Music and fashion have always gone hand in hand. This debut collection pays homage to classic American denim while blending the influence of K-pop with designer Andy Yu's personal vision. Featuring 10 looks for men, along with several unisex designs, the collection reimagines the connection between fashion and music through thoughtful details, cultural references, and a dialogue between East and West.

Sustainability is also at the heart of this collection. One of the signature fabrics is made from pineapple leaf fiber (official U.S. partner for VIEVON-PALF), a biodegradable material created from agricultural waste that is often discarded. By incorporating innovative, sustainable textiles, Big Ocean and Andy Yu hope to demonstrate that great design can also have a positive impact on the environment.

About Big Ocean

Big Ocean debuted on April 20, 2024, the 'Day of Persons with Disabilities,' with all members living with hearing disabilities. They made their debut with 'GLOW,' a remake of H.O.T.'s legendary song 'Light (빛).'

Big Ocean is redefining what music can be by performing every song in sign language. Delivering live performances in Korean Sign Language (KSL), American Sign Language (ASL), and International Sign (IS), they show that music is no longer something only heard—it can be music seen with the eyes and a resonance felt with the heart. The fandom has also developed its own 'sign language cheering' culture, so a Big Ocean concert becomes not just a performance by the artists but a shared experience created together with the audience.

Big Ocean has steadily expanded its musical footprint since debut. After first stepping out with the debut track 'GLOW' in April 2024, the group released its 1st mini album 'Follow' (tracks: GLOW, SLOW, BLOW, FLOW) in November of the same year, with FLOW as the title track. Produced in collaboration with Grammy-winning producer Mark Batson, the album reached the Apple iTunes K-pop Album Top 5. This was followed by the 2nd mini album 'Underwater' (tracks: SINKING, FADE OUT, ATTENTION, END OF TIME) in April 2025, and on March 3, 2026—'World Hearing Day'—the group returned with its 3rd mini album 'The Greatest Battle' (double title tracks: One Man Army and Cold Moon; tracks: Alive, Back). Along the way, they have also showcased a wide musical range through digital singles including 'Bucket hat' (JJ unit, PJ × Jiseok), 'BrighT' (a collaboration with SKT), and latest song 'Make it up to you' which was a special tribute track for the European fandoms when the recent Europe tour 2026 was cancelled due to force majeure.

Big Ocean has also adopted a range of cutting-edge technologies to overcome the limits of hearing. Members with limited hearing trained using a sensory metronome—converting the music's main beats into vibrations through a smartwatch, and translating beats into flashing lights on a screen to feel the music in alternative ways. The group also used AI voice conversion solutions to produce their tracks, a method that maps a guide vocalist's voice onto Big Ocean's own vocal tone. They are a team that puts humanism into practice through technology.

Big Ocean's positive social impact has earned wide recognition as well. Just over a year after debut, the group was named to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2025 in the Entertainment sector, and in 2024 it was selected as Billboard's K-pop Rookie of the Month. Big Ocean also became the first-ever recipient of the newly established Social Impact award at the 2025 TikTok Awards, and received a Korean Wave Special Award at the Newsis K-Culture Expo. Within two years of debut, the group performed in more than 20 cities across two U.S. tours and two European tours, and it collaborates with UN agencies including the WHO, UNDP, ITU, and ILO. In 2026, Big Ocean was further appointed as an Honorary Ambassador for the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO), promoting open and inclusive tourism programs—continuing to broaden its social influence.

BIG OCEAN's three members, PJ, Chanyeon, and Jiseok, are hard of hearing and use hearing aids or cochlear implants, performing in Korean Sign Language, American Sign Language, and International Sign. The group's fall tour continues with a stop at a Korean Festival in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 19 and 20.

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