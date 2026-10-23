Photos: Baby Jane Releases 'Savior' Single Ahead of Winter Forever Tour

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Independent artist Baby Jane has shared the full version of her new single 'Savior,' which fuses electroclash, trance, and Eastern Europe's rising angelcore movement into an electropop framework. Anchored by her melancholic songwriting and falsetto, the track marks what is described as a new chapter in her artistic evolution. The single's composition was governed by Baby Jane's intuition, distilling elements of indie electronica subgenres while bending them to fit her personal style.

'I wrote 'Savior' by freestyling over a beat I made with my producer, War Tourism,' says Baby Jane about the new song. 'Recording in my closet under a blue light, I tracked and wrote it in under 15 minutes.'

'Savior' arrives as Baby Jane's transformation from a niche internet sensation into what is billed as a genre-bending, world-building artist continues. Her innovation in the EDM scene has been noted by outlets including Rolling Stone, NPR, OfficialCharts, The LUNA Collective, and The Line Of Best Fit.

This winter, Baby Jane will promote her sophomore album Winter Forever, released July 10 via Terem, on her largest North American headline tour to date. Her shows will begin with a brief DJ set before transitioning into her catalogue, drawing from dance pop classics and the raw micro scenes of internet-born bedroom hardstyle.

Winter Forever is described as the flickering apartment light in the blue hour of a brutalist city, inhabiting cold surrealism and ethereal horror that mirrors the melancholy at its core. Developing her own voice in the ethereal-meets-synthwave EDM microgenre known as 'angelcore,' Baby Jane has built a universe incorporating occult symbols, coven lore, surrealist horror, abandoned concrete buildings, pixelated video games, and desolate fields.

2026 Winter Forever Tour

November 5 - El Club - Detroit, MI

November 7 - The Fruit - Durham, NC

Nov 20 - Cambridge Room - Dallas, TX

Nov 22 - Brushy Street Commons - Austin, TX

Nov 27 - Commonwealth - Calgary, AB

Nov 28 - Fortune Sound Club - Vancouver BC

Dec 2 - Fairmount - Montreal, QC

Dec 4 - MOD Club - Toronto, ON

Dec 5 - Outset - Chicago, IL

Dec 10 - Marquis - Denver, CO

Dec 11 - The Meadows - Brooklyn, NY

Dec 12 - The Atlantis - Washington, DC

Dec 17 - El Rey - Los Angeles, CA

Dec 18 - EQ - San Diego, CA

Dec 19 - Barboza - Seattle, WA

Winter Forever (LP) Tracklisting

01 winter 4ever

02 One Night in Berlin

03 Head Full of Nightmares

04 Starry Eyed

05 Clear My Mind

06 Hardcore

07 Malvina

08 Poison Girl

09 Pet

10 Midnight Highway

11 Feels Like

12 Perfect Lover

13 Headlights in the Rain

About Baby Jane

Baby Jane has emerged in the electronic music scene over the past six months, driven by her genre-bending sound, catchy hooks, and immersive aesthetic world. She has built a social media following of over half a million and a Discord community known as her 'Coven.' Her viral HOR Berlin set spotlighted her distinctive DJ style and dark, gothic visual branding, and her hybrid sets blend DJing with live vocals. Her performance at Niteharts Festival placed her among notable names in EDM.

Since the release of her 2025 album A Grave Marked Strange, Jane's monthly listeners have surged to over 1 million. The album showcases her fusion of electronic subgenres including hardstyle, witch house, jumpstyle, and hard bounce — described by fans as 'gothic house.'

Photo Credit: Sophia Quinn Harrison | Download hi-res image













Photo Credit: Sophia Quinn Harrison | Download hi-res image

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