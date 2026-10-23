Photos: Alfie Jukes to Launch Spring 2027 Tour Across UK and Europe

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Brighton singer-songwriter Alfie Jukes has announced his biggest headline tour to date for Spring 2027, with headline shows in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds, Bristol, and Glasgow, and more across Europe. Tickets can be purchased here.

The announcement coincides with the release of his high-energy new single 'Lucy, When You Wake Up' and the announcement of his debut album 'Funny Little Thing'. The single and album pre-save are available here.

Brighton-born singer-songwriter Alfie Jukes has built a following of over 1 million across social media, connecting with fans through his candid songwriting and distinctive alt-pop sound. With three EPs to his name, most recently 2025's All Dressed Up for Nothing, Alfie has developed a catalogue of deeply personal songs exploring the experiences of growing up. Crafted alongside Welsh co-writer Ifan Pritchard, co-writer/producer Dan McDougall and collaborator Jules Oliver, his forthcoming debut album represents the culmination of three years of artistic discovery.

Speaking on his upcoming tour, Alfie says:

'Funny Little Feeling' is very much a coming-of-age album for me - it's full of nostalgia, growing up, and trying to navigate an ever-changing world. I couldn't be more excited to head out on this tour and finally bring these songs to life on stage, sharing those feelings with everyone who continues to support me and my journey'

His new single, 'Lucy, When You Wake Up' is an infectious, feel-good alt-pop banger, bursting with upbeat melodies, punchy pop hooks and an instantly memorable chorus. Written about the unlikely love story of Alfie's parents, the track transforms a deeply personal family story into an uplifting, undeniably catchy pop moment. Co-written and produced by GETH, it showcases Alfie's knack for pairing honest storytelling with big, irresistible pop melodies.

Alfie Jukes | Tour Dates

15 April - King Tuts, Glasgow, UK

16 April - The Key Club, Leeds, UK

17 April - YES, Manchester, UK

19 April - O2 Institute 3, Birmingham, UK

20 April - Thekla, Bristol, UK

22 April - Bush Hall, London, UK

24 April - Luxor, Cologne, DE

25 April - Knust, Hamburg, DE

26 April - Hotel Cecil, Copenhagen, DK

28 April - Mikropol, Berlin, DE

29 April - Zoom Club, Frankfurt, DE

1 May - Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam

3 April - Les Etoiles, Paris

Alfie's journey to date has seen him move from uploading covers online to building a dedicated fanbase and taking his music to audiences across the UK and Europe. After an early background in musical theatre, including a stint at the Royal Shakespeare Company, the pandemic prompted him to focus on songwriting. His 2022 track 'Spiderwebs' marked an early breakthrough, while a support slot with Only The Poets led to 26 dates across Europe with the band in 2024.

Since then, Alfie has sold out headline shows in London, Brighton, Manchester and Leeds, alongside international dates in cities including Amsterdam, Berlin, Vienna and Prague. Most recently, he joined Asha Banks as support on her North American tour, further cementing his growing reputation as a live performer. Alfie is also hitting the road across Australia and New Zealand for 9 dates as the main support act for Arthur Hill on his Arthway Round The World Tour in May 2027.

Drawing inspiration from Role Model and early Coldplay, he continues to pair infectious alt-pop melodies with candid, personal songwriting as he prepares to bring his new music to stages across the UK and Europe.

















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