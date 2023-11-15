Photos: 21 Savage Performs Live For The First Time In Paris At The Zenith

Last night, Grammy award-winning, multi-platinum artist, and humanitarian 21 Savage kicked off his first-ever European show in Paris, France where he sold out the iconic Zenith, in Paris.

The audience was filled with notable faces, including Hugo Ekitiké, Layvin Kurzawa, Koba La D, Axel Julien, Freeze Corleone, and many other notable attendees. The exhilarating show featured opening acts from Baby Drill and 21 Lil Harold. After the show, 21 Savage hosted an afterparty to celebrate the monumental night with his VIP guests.

Fresh off the heels of the successful “It's All a Blur Tour” with Drake, 21 Savage is embarking on a European tour to celebrate his recent immigration status, which will include a special finale show in his hometown of London.

This tour marks a significant milestone in his journey, which began with immigration challenges in 2019. Making a triumphant return to Europe for the first time since childhood, 21 Savage is showcasing his peak performance, evident in his five nominations for the upcoming 2024 Grammy Awards.

21 Savage recently received five 2024 Grammy Nominations. He's recognized twice for Best Melodic Rap Performance, once for "Spin Bout You" with Drake and another for his feature on "Sittin on Top of the World" by Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy.

Additionally he has been nominated for ‘Best Rap Performance’ and ‘Best Best Rap Song’ for his collaboration with Drake on “Rich Flex” as well as their joint album “Her Loss” Which is up for ‘Best Rap Album’. As 21 Savage continues to carve his path in the music industry, this tour not only reaffirms his presence but also cements his reputation as a resilient and influential artist making waves on a global scale.

About 21 Savage:

Grammy Award Winning multi platinum artist 21 Savage, one of the most sought after rappers of this generation, landed his 2nd #1 album in 2020 with the release of Savage Mode 2, the follow up to 2016’s platinum certified record Savage Mode. His 2019 album i am > i was, which received platinum certification and was nominated for Best Album of the Year in 2020, earned him a Grammy for Best Rap Song for “A Lot.”

In 2022 the collaborative album with Drake, Her Loss also went on to debut on Billboard 200 Album Charts at No.1 making this his 3rd album to top the charts. Through his award winning foundation Leading by Example founded in 2018, Savage provides financial literacy education to underserved youth nationwide providing thousands of scholarships, access to bank accounts and job placement for teens and students alike. In December 2022 the state of Georgia recognized December 21st as 21 Savage Day in recognition of his extraordinary philanthropic efforts.

Check out the photos here:

Concert audience watches 21 Lil Harold perform as the opening act of 21 Savage concert at Zenith de Paris

21 Savage Performs Live For The First Time at Zenith de Paris

Photo Credit: Kristy Sparow / Getty Images