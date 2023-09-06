Photo: Taylor Swift Unveils Final '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Alternate Cover

Taylor Swift has dropped the final alternative cover for her upcoming "1989 (Taylor's Version)" album.

The "Rose Garden Vinyl" joins the previously unveiled "Sunrise Boulevard" and "Aquamarine Green" vinyl variants. It is available to pre-order until September 8 at 3:00 p.m. ET here. The album is out October 27.

Check out Taylor Swift's new "1989 (Taylor's Version)" album cover here:

We can make all the turntables turn with the brand new #1989TaylorsVersion Rose Garden Vinyl (that isn’t filled with thorns). Includes 1 of 4 collectable album sleeves with lyrics and never-before-seen photos unique to this version. 🌸🩵



Swift has previously released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dream (Taylor's Version)" from "1989 (Taylor's Version)," which will be released on October 27. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style." The re-recorded version will include five bonus tracks.

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. Most recently, Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" in July. In November 2021, Swift released her version of "Red." "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021.

Swift recently won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her record-breaking LP "Folklore". The album was surprise released in July of 2020. Swift continued to released another surprise album, "Evermore", in December of 2020.