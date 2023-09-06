Photo: Taylor Swift Unveils Final '1989 (Taylor's Version)' Alternate Cover

The new vinyl is available to pre-order until September 8 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

Taylor Swift has dropped the final alternative cover for her upcoming "1989 (Taylor's Version)" album.

The "Rose Garden Vinyl" joins the previously unveiled "Sunrise Boulevard" and "Aquamarine Green" vinyl variants. It is available to pre-order until September 8 at 3:00 p.m. ET here. The album is out October 27.

Check out Taylor Swift's new "1989 (Taylor's Version)" album cover here:

Swift has previously released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dream (Taylor's Version)" from "1989 (Taylor's Version)," which will be released on October 27. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style." The re-recorded version will include five bonus tracks.

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. Most recently, Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" in July. In November 2021, Swift released her version of "Red." "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021. Swift also released her version of "Wildest Dreams" from 1989, however, there is no set date for the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)".

Swift recently won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her record-breaking LP "Folklore". The album was surprise released in July of 2020. Swift continued to released another surprise album, "Evermore", in December of 2020.



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

