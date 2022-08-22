Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo: Harry Styles Covers First-Ever Global Rolling Stone

Styles also discussed his single, "As It Was."

Aug. 22, 2022 Â 

Rolling Stone released its September issue and first-ever global cover featuring the world's most wanted man, Harry Styles.

In this exclusive cover story, Styles goes deep about his huge year, including the latest Harry's House album, his two upcoming films-My Policeman and DON'T Worry Darling (the latter directed by his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde), as well as his upcoming roles in Marvel's Eternals franchise.

Discussing the audience of his single "As It Was," Styles revealed, "'As It Was' is definitely the highest volume of men that I would get stopping me to say something about it. That feels like a weird comment because it's not like men was the goal. It's just something I noticed."

Styles gets candid about everything from certain fans' complicated relationship to Wilde, his political views, the importance of kindness, privacy, therapy, and much more. As the first-ever cover star to appear simultaneously across all of Rolling Stone's 14 international editions, Styles opens up like never before, sharing intimate details about his personal and professional life for fans all over the world.

Styles also dished on his film, My Policeman, set in 1950s U.K., when it was still illegal to be in a same-sex relationship: "It's obviously pretty unfathomable now to think, 'Oh, you couldn't be gay. That was illegal.' I think everyone, including myself, has your own journey with figuring out sexuality and getting more comfortable with it. It's not like 'This is a gay story about these guys being gay.' It's about love and about wasted time to me."

Five decades since its founding, Rolling Stone has evolved into a multi-platform content brand with unrivalled access and authority. Published in 10 languages, Rolling Stone has a global audience of over 75 million across 14 international editions.

Staying true to its mission to tell exceptional stories that illuminate the culture of our times, Rolling Stone is an authority for music reviews, in-depth interviews, hard-hitting political commentary, and award-winning journalism across print, digital, mobile, video, social and events. Operated and published by Penske Media Corporation, Rolling Stone provides "all the news that fits."

Harry Styles on the Cover of Rolling Stone

