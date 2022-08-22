Photo: Harry Styles Covers First-Ever Global Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone released its September issue and first-ever global cover featuring the world's most wanted man, Harry Styles.

In this exclusive cover story, Styles goes deep about his huge year, including the latest Harry's House album, his two upcoming films-My Policeman and DON'T Worry Darling (the latter directed by his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde), as well as his upcoming roles in Marvel's Eternals franchise.

Discussing the audience of his single "As It Was," Styles revealed, "'As It Was' is definitely the highest volume of men that I would get stopping me to say something about it. That feels like a weird comment because it's not like men was the goal. It's just something I noticed."

Styles gets candid about everything from certain fans' complicated relationship to Wilde, his political views, the importance of kindness, privacy, therapy, and much more. As the first-ever cover star to appear simultaneously across all of Rolling Stone's 14 international editions, Styles opens up like never before, sharing intimate details about his personal and professional life for fans all over the world.

Styles also dished on his film, My Policeman, set in 1950s U.K., when it was still illegal to be in a same-sex relationship: "It's obviously pretty unfathomable now to think, 'Oh, you couldn't be gay. That was illegal.' I think everyone, including myself, has your own journey with figuring out sexuality and getting more comfortable with it. It's not like 'This is a gay story about these guys being gay.' It's about love and about wasted time to me."

