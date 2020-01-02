Photo Flash: Reba McEntire's Best Stage Looks!

In honor of Reba McEntire's 2020 Grammy nomination for her album 'Stronger Than The Truth'" and her upcoming tour, BroadwayWorld is sharing some of Reba's best stage looks.

From award show performances to her Broadway roles, see all of the looks below!

Multi-media entertainment mogul Reba has become a household name through a successful career that spans across music, television, film, theater and retail. The Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame member has won 16 ACM, 15 American Music Awards, 9 People's Choice, 6 CMA, 3 GRAMMY®, GMA Dove Awards and 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. Celebrating legendary women in Country Music , she will join Dolly Parton and Carrie Underwood to host the 53rd Annual CMA Awards November 13 at 8/7c live on the ABC Television Network. Reba marked her thirteenth summit as SING IT NOW: SONGS OF FAITH & HOPE topped both the Billboard Country and Christian/Gospel charts, bolstering a successful record of 35 No. 1 singles and over 56 million albums sold worldwide. As co-producer alongside Buddy Cannon, she released STRONGER THAN THE TRUTH earlier this year on Big Machine Records. Her impressive catalogue is on display during the longest-running Country residency in The Colosseum at Caesars' history with REBA, BROOKS & DUNN: Together In Vegas. The Golden Globe® nominated actress has 11 movie credits, a Broadway lead and starred in the six-season sitcom Reba.



photo: Joe Sinnott

Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images for CMT





