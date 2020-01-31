Phony Ppl & Megan Thee Stallion Release Single 'Fkn Around'

Today, band Phony Ppl release new single "Fkn Around" featuring Houston-bred rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The band first teamed up with Megan for her NPR Tiny Desk performance where they previewed the single (WATCH HERE). From there, the snippet of the song took on a mind of its own as fans started to demand its release due to its widespread popularity on social media. Produced by Ivan Barias, of award-winning production duo Carvin & Ivan, "Fkn Around" is a feel-good jam that explores sexual freedom and empowerment making Megan's appearance on the track the perfect match-up given her "Hot Girl" platform.

Listen below!

When talking about the song, lead singer of Phony Ppl, Elbee Thrie states: "We're all blind to the things that people feel we shouldn't know! In this case, she's got a man but she's fin around.. Right under her confidant's nose... In the club. Will she leave the party with the same guy she came with? Or does the night have a huge plot twist in store?? Listen and find out!"

Stay tuned as Phony Ppl lays the foundation for their 2020 takeover.





