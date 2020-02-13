Phony Ppl & Megan Thee Stallion Release Music Video For 'Fkn Around'

Today, Phony Ppl releases the video for thier single "Fkn Around" , featuring breakout rap star Megan Thee Stallion.

Watch below!

The track is an ode to being young, having fun, and not being tied down, and the video is the perfect embodiment of that. Phony Ppl's lead vocalist Elbee Thrie kicks off the video inside a chaotic body shop, where painting, buffing and hosing down cars turns into a fun and flirty dance party, featuring the other members of Phony Ppl, Elijah Rawk, Matt "Maffyuu" Byas, Aja Grant, and Bari Bass.





