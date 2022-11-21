Phony PPL Releases Eagerly Awaited Third Studio Album 'Euphonyus'

Multidimensional musical band Phony Ppl unveils their highly anticipated third studio album Euphonyus out now via 300 Entertainment.

The latest body of work from the Brooklyn-based quintet, composed of Elbie Thrie, Aja Grant, Elijah Rawk, Bari Bass, and Matthew Byas, is an evocative collection of songs made with the intention to introduce a new evolution stemming from the band's prodigious discography.

The album's namesake, Euphonyus, emanates from the duality represented by their connection to the people, paired with the definition of the word euphonious or "pleasing to the ear".

Euphonyus underscores a presentation of sonics made for all through transformative sound, masterful musicality, and performance. The journey to today's momentous twelve-track album release started in 2019 when the band embarked on their headlining tour with sold-out dates across the country.

Backed by feature collaborations with GRAMMY Award winner Megan Thee Stallion for their critically acclaimed single "fkn around," additional features on the album include JoJo, Leon Thomas iii and The Soul Rebels with production highlights from Ivan Barias (Jill Scott, Jazmine Sullivan), KAYTRANADA (Anderson .Paak, The Internet), and Alissia Benveniste (Mark Ronson, Q-Tip).

In addition to the album's esteemed single "fkn around" (highlighted by Pitchfork, New York Times, Vulture, The Fader), "nowhere but up," and "dialtone." (recently spotlighted by Hypebeast, Billboard, Okay Player, & XXL as the best in new music), Euphonyus features nine new tracks that exemplify a unifying celebration of life and art and enchants listeners to a state of sonic, feel-good, bliss.

The self-proclaimed 'noGENRE' musicians rhythmically deep dive into themes of life, love, and legacy complemented by cinematic, powerhouse instrumentation. "been away." presents a sweeping, orchestral performance that magnifies that band's knack for vivid storytelling and textural music arrangements.

Elsewhere, tracks like "what it feels like." and "splashin." potently displays base-knocking deliveries that encompass the perfect mix of Hip Hop and feel-good future-funk. In the end, Euphonyus is a testament that music leads as the remedy for any and all while cementing Phony Ppl's undisputed range in artistry.

Listen to the new album here: