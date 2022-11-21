Phony PPL Releases Eagerly Awaited Third Studio Album 'Euphonyus'
The album is out now via 300 Entertainment.
Multidimensional musical band Phony Ppl unveils their highly anticipated third studio album Euphonyus out now via 300 Entertainment.
The latest body of work from the Brooklyn-based quintet, composed of Elbie Thrie, Aja Grant, Elijah Rawk, Bari Bass, and Matthew Byas, is an evocative collection of songs made with the intention to introduce a new evolution stemming from the band's prodigious discography.
The album's namesake, Euphonyus, emanates from the duality represented by their connection to the people, paired with the definition of the word euphonious or "pleasing to the ear".
Euphonyus underscores a presentation of sonics made for all through transformative sound, masterful musicality, and performance. The journey to today's momentous twelve-track album release started in 2019 when the band embarked on their headlining tour with sold-out dates across the country.
Backed by feature collaborations with GRAMMY Award winner Megan Thee Stallion for their critically acclaimed single "fkn around," additional features on the album include JoJo, Leon Thomas iii and The Soul Rebels with production highlights from Ivan Barias (Jill Scott, Jazmine Sullivan), KAYTRANADA (Anderson .Paak, The Internet), and Alissia Benveniste (Mark Ronson, Q-Tip).
In addition to the album's esteemed single "fkn around" (highlighted by Pitchfork, New York Times, Vulture, The Fader), "nowhere but up," and "dialtone." (recently spotlighted by Hypebeast, Billboard, Okay Player, & XXL as the best in new music), Euphonyus features nine new tracks that exemplify a unifying celebration of life and art and enchants listeners to a state of sonic, feel-good, bliss.
The self-proclaimed 'noGENRE' musicians rhythmically deep dive into themes of life, love, and legacy complemented by cinematic, powerhouse instrumentation. "been away." presents a sweeping, orchestral performance that magnifies that band's knack for vivid storytelling and textural music arrangements.
Elsewhere, tracks like "what it feels like." and "splashin." potently displays base-knocking deliveries that encompass the perfect mix of Hip Hop and feel-good future-funk. In the end, Euphonyus is a testament that music leads as the remedy for any and all while cementing Phony Ppl's undisputed range in artistry.
Listen to the new album here:
From This Author - Michael Major
November 21, 2022
Directed by Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans is written by Spielberg and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tony Kushner (Angels in America, Caroline, or Change), who has earned Oscar® nominations for his screenplays for Spielberg’s Lincoln and Munich. Watch the new video featurette now!
Jadu Heart Share New Singles 'Freedom' & 'Blame'
November 21, 2022
'Freedom' provides Jadu Heart’s most singalong chorus to date, a call to arms for those not willing to submit to a rigid life. An escapist anthem, it's no coincidence that it was written during lockdown when the band felt suffocated both physically & musically. The Jaxon Whittington directed music video follows a cowboy.
CHICAGO PARTY AUNT Part Two to Premiere on Netflix in December
November 21, 2022
Inspired by the popular Twitter account, Chicago Party Aunt, the adult animated comedy follows Diane and Daniel as they navigate work, family, romance, and most of all, how to party. The cast includes Lauren Ash, Rory O’Malley, RuPaul Charles, Jill Talley, Ike Barinholtz, Jon Barinholtz, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Katie Rich, And Chris Witaske.
VIDEO: OWN Debuts Trailer for A CHRISTMAS FUMBLE Holiday Movie
November 21, 2022
OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network reveals the movie trailer for the OWN Holiday movie, “A Christmas Fumble,” the story of a crisis management queen who gets the toughest assignment of her career when she’s asked to handle a breaking scandal for former pro footballer Jordan Davies, who also happens to be a former flame. Watch the video trailer now!
VIKINGS: VALHALLA Season Two to Debut in January on Netflix
November 21, 2022
Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, VIKINGS: VALHALLA chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter).