Phony PPL Announces 2023 Euphonyus West Coast Tour

On the heels of their highly praised third studio album, Euphonyus, Brooklyn-based quintet Phony Ppl announces their 2023 Euphonyus West Coast Tour. Kicking off in Santa Ana on April 24th, the trek will hit Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento and Seattle before wrapping in Portland.

Phony Ppl underscored the new evolution of their sonic journey with their latest opus Euphonyus. This week, one of the many stand-out tracks from the album, "Nowhere But Up." garnered the achievement of No. 2 song on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay Chart as the official music video for the track soars in over half a million views via YouTube. Recently, the band lent their talents to the Recording Academy's ReImagined series by flipping the Norah Jones classic "Don't Know Why" into a jazzy, soul-stirring number.

Since its release in late November, acclaim for Euphonyus continues to achieve new highlights. Rated R&B deemed the project as one of the 'Best R&B Albums of 2022,' furthermore sharing, "the Brooklyn-based quintet's third album, Euphonyus, is an exuberant fusion of ear-pleasing tunes bound to inspire movement; it's more groovy and sweaty than their past works.

The glossy instrumentation on Euphonyus is paired with lyrics that reflect vignettes of love, loss and everything in between." NPR highlighted one the stand-out tracks "been away." and shared "Phony Ppl always greets listeners with open arms - serenading them with a warm blend of R&B, jazz and hip-hop sounds. On "been away.," off its newest album Euphonyus, the Brooklyn-based band joins strings and the piano.

A swooning, melodic force anchors the song without overwhelming it; drumbeats hold an adagio pace steady, while bass guitar quietly strengthens the track's rhythmic pulse." Given the genre-bending nature of the band's artistry, Euphonyus received a range of acclaim from wide-ranged of outlets; 'Best New Music' co-signs from UPROXX, Okay Player, XXL along with praise from Complex, Sniffers Magazine, Soul Bounce, Variance Magazine, You Know I Got Soul and more.

Euphonyus is backed by feature collaborations with GRAMMY Award winner Megan Thee Stallion for their critically acclaimed single "fkn around," additional features on the album include JoJo, Leon Thomas iii and The Soul Rebels with production highlights from Ivan Barias (Jill Scott, Jazmine Sullivan), KAYTRANADA (Anderson .Paak, The Internet), and Alissia Benveniste (Mark Ronson, Q-Tip).

PHONY PPL 2023 EUPHONYUS WEST COAST TOUR DATES

4/24 Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room

4/26 Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

4/28 Oakland, CA - The New Parish

4/29 Sacramento, CA - Sol Blume Festival

5/02 Seattle, WA - Nectar Lounge

5/03 Portland, OR - Star Theater