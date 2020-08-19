Phoenix Release New Song 'Identical' Featured in ON THE ROCKS Trailer

Phoenix have also written the score and assembled the soundtrack to the film.

Phoenix have shared new track "Identical" out now on Loyaute/Glassnote Records. This is the band's first release since 2017's critically acclaimed album Ti Amo. The song can also be heard in the trailer released today for the upcoming Apple Original Films and A24 release On The Rocks, written and directed by Sofia Coppola and starring Bill Murray, Rashida Jones and Marlon Wayans.

Faced with sudden doubts about her marriage, a young New York mother (Jones) teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father (Murray) to tail her husband (Wayans) in this bittersweet comedy that will open in theaters and on Apple TV+ this October.

In addition to contributing "Identical" to the end credits of the film, Phoenix have written the score and assembled its soundtrack. This is their fifth cinematic collaboration with Coppola since she first used their song "Too Young" in Lost In Translation.

The band have shared an accompanying video for the track directed by Roman Coppola, who previously helmed videos for their songs "Funky Squaredance," "Long Distance Call," and "Everything Is Everything."

Both the song and the video are dedicated to the band's dear friend and collaborator Philippe Zdar, who passed away last year.

