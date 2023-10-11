Phoenix, Pusha-T, Chad Hugo, Benee Collaborate on 'All Eyes on Me'

Acclaimed, GRAMMY-winning French band Phoenix are thrilled to release a new version of their brilliant song “All Eyes On Me,” one of the standout tracks from their acclaimed 2022 album Alpha Zulu. The track features three incredible collaborators adding their magic to the original - Pusha-T, The Neptunes' Chad Hugo, and Benee.

The new “All Eyes On Me” follows the release of a revamped version of the Alpha Zulu song “After Midnight” with a special appearance from Clairo, as well as an amazing new song called “Odyssey” with Beck, with whom the four-piece toured this summer.

Says the band, “A huge thank you to le Roi Pusha-T - most played artist in our backstage; to Chad Hugo, who always showed up when we were playing in Virginia, it's about time we worked together! And to Benee, who worked at light speed to make this happen and added some magic. MERCI!!!”

Produced by the band themselves, and recorded in Paris' Musée des Arts Décoratifs, which sits in the Palais du Louvre, Alpha Zulu is everything Phoenix does best: effortlessly catchy melodies married with always-innovative production.

Indeed, Alpha Zulu – the band's first album since 2017's critically acclaimed record Ti Amo – is an immediate reminder of what has made Phoenix one of the most beloved artists of the last two decades, reinforcing the band's enduring – and continued – influence on pop culture.

Photo credit: Shervin Lainez