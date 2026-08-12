Photos: Aubory Bugg Releases Heartbreak Single "the one you want to lose"

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Aubory Bugg has released a new single, the one you want to lose, out now on all platforms via Dualtone. The 21-year-old singer-songwriter wrote the track about the aftermath of an unexpected breakup, pairing rock-tinged instrumentation with reflective lyrics about loving someone who no longer wants you around. The release arrives as Bugg prepares to launch her debut album, i think i had something once, later this year.

Photo Credit: Caity Krone















'the one you want to lose' is a reflective heartbreak anthem looking back on a relationship that didn't work out. Aubory says, 'I wrote one you want to lose about being blindsided by a breakup and trying to come to terms with the new normal afterwards.'

Bugg is open and emotional as she sings over the rocking drums and guitar, asking 'how come I, I'm the one you want 'til I'm the one you want to lose?' The track also gives Aubory's voice several moments to shine on its own, showcasing her earnest vocals and unique clear tone.

The new single comes as Bugg readies the release of her anticipated debut album i think i had something once, out September 18 via Dualtone.

Now with over 196K TikTok followers, Aubory is living in Nashville, surrounded by a community of queer artists and collaborators. The new album captures a pivotal chapter for the artist, navigating identity, independence, and the emotional weight of leaving home.

Bugg's songs draw on loss of romantic relationships ('nosedive', 'i can't'), looking back on childhood ('i think i had something once'), and the passing of a loved one ('i've come to realize').

Aubory will participate in two special events during AmericanaFest, in celebration of Dualtone's 25th anniversary. On September 16, AmericanaFest will host the panel discussion Dualtone at 25: Keep Pressing On, a forward-looking conversation about the evolution of independent music through the lens of artist development. On September 17, Dualtone's 25th Anniversary Bash will take over The Basement East beginning at 7:00 p.m. as the label's official AmericanaFest showcase. The evening will feature performances by Houndmouth, Shakey Graves, The Brook & The Bluff, Langhorne Slim, Futurebirds, Abraham Alexander, Aubory Bugg and very special guests.

Bugg recently completed a run of tour dates as direct support to Courtney Marie Andrews, as well as several live shows at select festival dates this summer in the UK.

Growing up in a blue collar steel mill town in Illinois, Bugg once thought she might become a lawyer — but always knew her path would ultimately lead to music. In a household shaped by hard work and creativity, her father played drums in local bands and at family gatherings, she learned early on that dreaming big only matters if you're willing to put in the work to back it up. Whether it was her parents picking up extra jobs or bartering home repairs in exchange for piano lessons from a relative, this foundation instilled a lasting belief in Bugg: anything is possible, but no one's going to do it for you.

By 13, Bugg was already performing in local coffee houses, channeling her experiences into her songs that felt both deeply personal and universally resonant. Growing up in a conservative tight-knit town made that sense of belonging complicated — a tension that would later become central to her songwriting.

Reflecting on that experience, Bugg shares, 'Growing up queer in a town like that, you feel different before you even understand why. I wanted to fit in so badly, but at the same time I knew I wasn't meant to stay — and I think that tension really shaped the way I write and how I see the world. My parents always told me anything you want is within reach, as long as you're willing to work for it — and that stuck with me. Nobody's going to do it for you. I think everything I make comes from that place of wanting to be as honest as possible about where I'm at, even when it's uncomfortable.'

In January 2024, she began posting a cover a day on TikTok, and her version of 'Tummy Hurts' by Reneé Rapp quickly went viral, bringing in over 110,000 new followers. Rather than stay in the cover lane, Bugg made a decisive shift to original music, steadily building a fanbase with a prolific output of songs that reflect her lived experience with striking clarity and intention.

Tracklist

1. i think i had something once

2. circumstances

3. wasted potential

4. the one you want to lose

5. nosedive

6. still want you to

7. i've come to realize

8. just embers now

9. i can't

10. farewell to dreaming

11. close enough

12. sometimes (i love you)

Bugg, who is based in Nashville and has built an audience of more than 196,000 followers on TikTok, has described her upcoming album as a chronicle of identity, independence, and the emotional aftermath of leaving home. The project follows earlier singles including nosedive, i can't, and i've come to realize, and will arrive via Dualtone.



Photo Credit: Caity Krone

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