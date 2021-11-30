Phoebe Bridgers Shares 'Day After Tomorrow' Cover

Phoebe Bridgers has released a cover of Tom Waits 2004 song "Day After Tomorrow" - a beautiful addition to her Christmas catalogue.

All proceeds from the sale of the track will go to The International Institute of Los Angeles - The Local Integration & Family Empowerment Division which provides refugees, immigrants, and survivors of human trafficking with the skills, abilities, and resources they need to become self-sufficient and start their new lives in Southern California.

The track was produced by Tony Berg, Ethan Gruska and Phoebe Bridgers. Musicians included Harrison Whitford, Marshall Vore, Rob Moose and Will Maclellan - and a choir including Z Berg, Kaitlyn Dever, Mady Dever, Ethan Gruska, Emily Kohavi, Blake Mills, Marcus Mumford, Annie Stela, Harrison Whitford.

The holiday cover song for charity has become a yearly tradition for Bridgers. She has previously shared covers of "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," Merle Haggard's "If We Make It Through December," Simon & Garfunkel "'7 O'Clock News/ Silent Night" with Fiona Apple and The National's Matt Berninger," and McCarthy Trenching's "Christmas Song" with Jackson Browne.

