Phish's Mike Gordon Releases New Solo Album

Mike Gordon has released his new album today. Flying Games (ATO Records/Megaplum) is Gordon's sixth solo album. It was self-produced and recorded by longtime collaborator Jared Slomoff, and mixed by GRAMMY® Award-winning engineer Shawn Everett (Alabama Shakes, The War on Drugs).

Flying Games was heralded with the premiere of the high-velocity single, "Tilting," alongside an official animated video now streaming on YouTube. "Mull," a song that Phish has had in its live set for nearly two years, was the second song released from the album.

Gordon will celebrate Flying Games with a wide-ranging live run that includes both headline shows and top-billed festival performances. Dates get underway June 15 at Portland, ME's State Theatre and then culminate with a home state tour finale at Burlington, VT's Higher Ground Ballroom on July 2.

Tickets for all newly announced headline dates go on sale Friday, March 17. Pre-sales are available now. For complete details and ticket information, please visit here.

MIKE GORDON - TOUR 2023

JUNE

15 - Portland, ME - State Theatre,

16 - Swanzey, NH - Northlands Music Festival *

17 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

18 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

20 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater

21 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Eccentric Cafe

23 - Eau Claire, WI - Blue Ox Music Festival *

24 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL

25 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL

27 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

28 - Indianapolis, IN - The Vogue

30 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

JULY

1 - Scranton, PA - Peach Music Festival *

2 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Ballroom

* FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

The sixth solo LP from Mike Gordon, Flying Games is an album of constant and wildly hypnotic movement, each moment animated by unexpected sounds that morph and expand and spin off into their own strange orbits.

In keeping with the eclectic sensibilities that informed past work like 2017's pop-fueled OGOGO and 2020's Noon (a collaborative album made with acoustic guitar luminary Leo Kottke), the new LP imbues elements of everything from disco and dancehall to psych-folk and funk into Gordon's unfettered and expansive breed of rock music.

To create such a mesmerizing body of work, the Vermont-based musician spent long months - including much of 2020's lockdown - writing and recording in his makeshift Megaplum home studio, immersing himself in sonic experiments ranging from the playfully spontaneous (constructing beats by banging wrenches against various pieces of farming equipment) to the hyper-specific and technical (programming a keyboard with chords sampled from'50s-era Hawaiian guitar records).

As the songs became more fully formed, Gordon brought in contributions from his bandmates, drummer John Kimock, keyboardist Robert Walter, percussionist Craig Myers, and guitarist/pedal-steel player Scott Murawski, all of whom submitted parts from afar which were then woven by Gordon and Slomoff into the initial tracks.

Revealing entirely new dimensions of the kaleidoscopic musicianship Gordon has displayed as Phish's bassist for the last four decades, the result is a work of both extraordinary vision and daring execution.

Photo Credit: Rene Huemer