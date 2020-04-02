Phish Release New Album SIGMA OASIS Today

PHISH has released their new studio album, Sigma Oasis today, April 2. The band hosted a worldwide listening party of the album in its entirety last night, April 1, via YouTube and Facebook. Produced by Phish and Vance Powell (Chris Stapleton, Jack White, Arctic Monkeys), the album's nine tracks were recorded last November at The Barn, the band's longtime studio outside of Burlington, Vermont.

Phish surprised their fans on Tuesday night, announcing Sigma Oasis with a videotaped announcement from the four of them, during a setbreak as part of their "Dinner And A Movie" series of full concerts airing every week at http://livephish.com.

TRACKLISTING:

Sigma Oasis

Leaves

Everything's Right

Mercury

Shade

Evening Song

Steam

A Life Beyond the Dream

Thread





