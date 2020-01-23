Phish Announce Summer 2020 Tour

PHISH, today, is announcing its summer 2020 tour. The 27-date trek begins on the west coast with two shows at the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, OR, and culminates with the 10th anniversary celebration of the band's Labor Day run at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park in Colorado. Other summer 2020 highlights include a two-nighter at Piedmont Park in Atlanta, GA, Phish's first-ever performance in Arkansas, and a special three-night run on the beach in Atlantic City, NJ. The full itinerary is below.

A ticket request period is currently underway at tickets.phish.com and will end on Monday, February 3 at 12 Noon ET. Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, February 7. Specific on sale information for each show is available at phish.com. Both the Atlanta and Atlantic City concerts will feature a special "Foundation Ticket" option that will include early admission, a dedicated viewing area, a Foundation lounge and bar with unique food offerings, an exclusive merchandise pack and much more. A portion of proceeds from each Foundation ticket will benefit the WaterWheel Foundation and the Piedmont Park Conservancy in Atlanta and the Surfrider Foundation in Atlantic City.

In a few weeks, Phish will return to Mexico for its fourth "Phish: Riviera Maya", the band's destination concert vacation taking place February 20 - 23. More details can be found HERE - the event is fully sold out.

PHISH - SUMMER 2020

JULY

14 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Arena

15 - Eugene, OR - Matthew Knight Arena

17 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre

18 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre

19 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre

21 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

22 - Stateline, NV - Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

24 - Inglewood, CA - The Forum

25 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

26 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

29 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

31 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

AUGUST

1 - Atlanta, GA - Piedmont Park

2 - Atlanta, GA - Piedmont Park

4 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

5 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

7 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

8 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

9 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

11 - Hershey, PA - Giant Center

12 - Hershey, PA Giant Center

14 - Atlantic City, NJ - Atlantic City Beach

15 - Atlantic City, NJ - Atlantic City Beach

16 - Atlantic City, NJ - Atlantic City Beach

SEPTEMBER

4 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

5 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

6 - Commerce City, CO - DICK'S Sporting Goods Park

Photo Credit: Rene Huemer





