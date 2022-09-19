Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Philly Rock Band SORAIA Puts Its Spin on the KISS Classic 'Strutter' Off Upcoming 10-Song LP 'Bloom'

Their new album is slated for release on October 28.

Sep. 19, 2022  

Philadelphia rockers Soraia take on the KISS classic "Strutter," the latest single off the band's upcoming 10-song LP 'Bloom', which is slated for release on October 28, via Stevie Van Zandt's Wicked Cool Records.

Soraia front woman ZouZou Mansour says, "We have had so many suggestions of songs to remake that I'm always surprised about what we inevitably decide to cover - 'Strutter' was the biggest surprise mainly because our bassist Travis (Smith) suggested it, and I had no idea that it was even a song he knew or appreciated. But because he did---we covered it. That simple. Just a fun song to do, and any size audience loves singing along to it."

"Strutter" is the follow-up to the lead single "I Seek Fire" which is currently making waves at rock radio. The video for that track was directed by Sam Shapson (Yeah Yeah Yeahs , Demi Lovato, Oliver Tree, Thrice, Corey Taylor, All Time Low, MKG, Poppy).

Coming off the massive chart success of the 2021 single "Tight Lipped" and 2020 breakthrough album 'Dig Your Roots, the deeply personal new album finds the band covering new ground both sonically and lyrically.

"Ultimately, our new album is about rising above all of the slights, injuries, and traumas we've all experienced - personally and together - and positioning ourselves into a new place we've chosen. A place with renewed courage and vitality. We realize we are all deserving of a life driven by our choices and power," affirms ZouZou Mansour, lead singer and lyricist for Soraia.

Pre-save the upcoming album 'Bloom' here. Catch Soraia opening for Joan Jett in September and on their fall tours with Josie Cotton and Hayley and the Crushers. See dates below.

Listen to the new single here:

Upcoming shows

Josie Cotton + Soraia Tour 9/13-9/17
9/16 Reno, NV // Virginia Street Brewhouse

9/17 San Francisco, CA // Bottom of the Hill

Joan Jett + Soraia Dates
9/22 Shipshewana, IN // Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

9/24 Wisconsin Dells, WI // Crystal Grand Music Theater

Soraia + Hayley and The Crushers Tour 9/25-10/8
9/25 Chicago, IL // Reggies 'The Music Joint'

9/27 Toledo, OH // Ottawa Tavern

9/28 Cleveland, OH // Hatfield's

9/30 Youngstown, OH // West Side Bowl

10/1 Columbus, OH // The Spacebar

10/4 Nashville, TN // The Basement

10/7 Hamtramck, MI // Small's

10/8 Grand Rapids, MI // Tip Top Deluxe Bar

10/15 Indianapolis, IN // Melody Inn

10/31 Providence, RI // Dusk

11/1 New Haven, CT // Cafe Nine

11/2 Troy, NY // The Hangar on The Hudson

11/4 New York City, NY // Berlin Under A

11/26 Phoenixville, PA // Colonial Theater (acoustic)

12/10 Philadelphia, PA // Kung Fu Necktie Bloom Album Release Event

