Philly Rapper Skrilla Pays Homage to Heritage With New Album 'Underworld'

Starting off the 2024 year strong, Philly-based rapper Skrilla released his two singles, “BLAHDAHDAHDAHDAH” and “GOD DAMN” at the top of the year. He follows up the success of these singles with the release of his album, Underworld, out now via Priority Records.

Underworld is led by the second track on the album, “Words From Osun”, showing homage to Skrilla's religion as he raps about the staff in relation to his upbringing. “Words From Osun” also is accompanied by a music video which you can watch HERE. The music video is produced and directed by Bradley Hart, the owner of Embrace The Strange.

Throughout Skrilla's music, he honors his heritage as someone who is Mexican and African-American. He does this by reflecting on the harsh realities he had to face at a young age growing up in the hood and turning towards his religion, Santeria, to find comfort and logic in the world.

Underworld is a direct result of Skrilla's reflection and is a masterpiece of storytelling. The album is a total of fifteen tracks with a feature from G-Herbo and the late Yng Cheese. Throughout the album, there are references to Skrilla's religion such as “Words From Yemaja”, with Yemaja being considered the Ocean Mother Goddess for the religion. It's a common occurrence in the album that shows a beautiful homage to the spiritual religion and gives new life to who they are.

Skrilla stems from Kensington which is located in the heart of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Throughout the struggles of growing up, Skrilla channels it within his music which has helped him develop his sound and artistry as he addresses it throughout his songs. The upcoming rapper has also been seen with the likes of PNB Rock and Lil Uzi Vert, adding credibility to his artistry as he rises. With more to come, Skrilla will be a timeless and unforgettable artist for the next generation of music to come.

