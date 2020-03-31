Philip Paul Kelly Looks For The Silver Lining in New Video

Ton-Up, Inc. is pleased to present, "The Silver Lining," a short film clip by musician, Eddie Star (Eddie Star & The Zero Effect, JoyBox), starring Philip Paul Kelly (Rockquiem for a Wrestler, Elf the Musical, Ragtime on Ellis Island). Shot last year in New York, the film is one of several projects recently directed by Star, including the music video for his single, "Science Fiction/Double Feature," released last October.

Eddie Star commented, "A little over 100 years ago, Jerome Kern and lyricist B.G. DeSylva wrote a song called "Look for the Silver Lining" for the musical, "Zip Goes A Million." I was fortunate enough to get actor Philip Paul Kelly to appear in the film clip to sing the song acapella on the Mall in Central Park, New York. He gave a spectacular performance and was able to translate the idea of going back to bring a simple sentiment of optimism into the present."





