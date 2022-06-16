Petite Amie Share New Single 'Otra Vez' & Announce U.S. Tour Dates

Petite Amie have shared their new single "Otra Vez" via Devil in the Woods Records. With a more experimental sound, while preserving their melodic essence, the song gives fans both a glimpse of a new side of the band and the first taste of their forthcoming new album.

They share, "'Otra Vez' reminds us how exhausting trying to adjust reality to your expectations can be. In it, a conversation between two people takes place, or perhaps it is an internal conversation, which has been revisited time and again. Thus, the very structure of the song alludes to that repetitive cycle in which one finds oneself until reaching a breaking point. There is no reason to talk about the same things over and over, if nothing changes and even less if there is no desire to change. The only thing left to do is to accept other people, oneself and the universe as they are."

Petite Amie will be touring the US this summer with dates that kick off on August 3 in San Diego and conclude in New York City on August 28. They play a handful of dates with both Wild Wild Wets and Hooveriii. Along the way they will stop in Los Angeles, Nashville and Philadelphia. All dates are listed below.

Petite Amie began in 2020 when Carlos Medina, bassist for Little Jesus, brought together Aline Terrein (vocals), Isabel Dosal (vocals), Santiago Fernandez (bass) and Jacobo Velazquez (guitar) to create music together at Chimychanga Studio in Mexico City. Their critically acclaimed eponymous album was released in October 2021 and garnered attention from the likes of, among others, NPR, KCRW and KEXP. Following the release of their album, they put out an EP of remixes for the song "Elektro," which features collaborations with Okey Dokey, BOYO and Lucia Tacchetti.

The Petite Amie album is characterized by the expression of existential angst generated by the search for the "I" in an increasingly impersonal world, where the line between reality and the virtual crystallizes. Petite Amie's music fluctuates between different genres, based on psychedelic pop rock. Among their main influences are classics like the Beatles and Pink Floyd, and newer sounds like Big Thief, Magic Potion, Unknown Mortal Orchestra and Crumb.

Listen to the new single here:

Petite Amie tour dates

8/3 - Casbah /Soda - San Diego, CA *

8/4 - The Echo - Los Angeles, CA *

8/5 - Amados - San Francisco, CA *

8/6 - The Holland Project - Reno, NV *

8/7 - Starlet Room - Sacramento, CA **

8/9 - Fixin' To - Portland, OR

8/10 - The Shakedown - Bellingham, WA

8/12 - Substation x Freakout Presents - Seattle, WA

8/13 - Neurolux - Boise, ID

8/15 - Vultures - Colorado Springs, CO **

8/16 - Lost Lake - Denver, CO

8/17 - miniBar - Kansas City, .MO

8/18 - Amsterdam - St. Paul, MN

8/21 - Landline Presents @ The Burl - Lexington, KY **

8/22 - The Blue Room @ Third Man - Nashville, TN **

8/23 - 529 Bar - Atlanta, GA

8/24 - El Rocko @ Dog Day Presents - Savannah, GA

8/25 - Snug Harbor - Charlotte, NC

8/26 - Pie Shop - Washington, DC

8/27 - World Cafe - Philadelphia, PA

8/28 - Berlin Under A - New York, NY

* = w/ Wild Wild Wets

** = w/ Hooveriii