Peter Lewis of Moby Grape to Release 'The Road To Zion'

Peter Lewis of the legendary Moby Grape will release, The Road To Zion a full-length album tomorrow. The Road To Zion is coming out through Omad, the boutique label of the album's producer John DeNicola.

Peter Lewis played a crucial part in the creation of that rare beast, the perfect rock & roll album: Moby Grape, a legendary union of guitars, voices and brotherhood made in a now-distant American age, the psychedelic San Francisco of 1967. Many miles later, Peter has made his best record as a singer, songwriter and spiritual explorer: The Road To Zion, new stories of wanderlust, fortune, trial and commitment that still carry the living glow and redemptive power of that great band.

Like his best songs for the Grape - "Sitting by the Window" on that first LP; "He" on 1968's Wow; the gorgeous Moby Grape '69 miniature "What's to Choose" - the day-glo-country twang of "Down by the Water" comes with a kick inside: the cycle of sorrow and lessons that, in time, lead to light.

Count the years on the way to The Road To Zion, and you find an astonishing statistic: It is only Peter's third solo album. But he never lost the path or mission. "I know we'll meet again, this you can rely on," Peter promises in the title track "The Road To Zion." Relish the searching and ringing guitars here, until the next time.

The Road To Zion

1. On The Road To Zion

2. Down By The Water

3. When I Think About Me

4. Nobody's Love

5. In This Place

6. Journey To The Crossroads

7. A Song For Kris

8. When I'm Gone

9. Only A Fool

10. Celebration Of January 24

11. The Gypsy





