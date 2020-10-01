Peter Blachley Releases Sophomore Album 'Let's Bowl'

Musician and Morrison Hotel Gallery founder Peter Blachley is back with his second album.

Musician and Morrison Hotel Gallery founder Peter Blachley is back with his second album, Let's Bowl. The record was produced by Grammy-nominated songwriter Felix McTeigue, who passed away soon after the final recording was complete.

Let's Bowl is a collection of soul and old school rockabilly that ranges through stories of good times, love, and life's winding roads. Starting with the bluesy title track, it's a roadtrip-ready album that thrums with pure Americana, from the rolling "Holbrooke Hotel" to the pounding heartbeat of the closer, "Right About Wrong."

In "California Bloodlines," Blachley traverses through memory, considering roads not taken and thanking god for the one he chose. His swinging "End of the Road" is a call for dropping all worries and spending time together in the midst of a crazy world. "I Know Something" is a seductive song set against fiery guitar riffs and velvety vocals. Meanwhile, Blachley seeks solace in love in the Spanish-tinged "Is There Room in Your Heart."

The record features an all-star cast of musicians, including David Mansfield (guitar, fiddle, mandolin), Graham Maby (bass), Teddy Kumpel (guitar), Jeff Kazee (keyboards), Henry Diltz (vocals, banjo, harp), Cassidy Joy (vocals), and Rich Pagano (drums).

Let's Bowl is a followup to Blachley's debut album, Nevada Sky, which was released in 2014. Blachley, a lifelong music lover, got his start as a drummer in high school rock bands. He taught himself to play guitar and piano, discovered his passion for songwriting, and played on the Northern California Club scene in the early 70s.

Blachley's career in the music world truly took flight when he became a music video pioneer at Capitol Records/EMI. He produced a number of music videos for the label, including the Grammy-nominated Bobby McFerrin HBO special, Spontaneous Inventions.

In 2000, Blachley co-founded fine art music photography gallery Morrison Hotel Gallery with Richard Horowitz and iconic music photographers Henry Diltz and Timothy White. Today, Morrison Hotel Gallery has locations in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami, and is the number one brand in fine art music photography.

Listen to Let's Bowl and purchase the album here.

