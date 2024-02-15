Peter Bibby Announces New Album 'Drama King'; Lead Single 'The Arsehole' Out Now

Perth misfit Peter Bibby will release his new album, Drama King, on May 31 via Spinning Top Records.

Drama King was produced by first-time collaborator Dan Luscombe, whose work with fellow Aussie breakouts The Drones and Amyl and the Sniffers convinced Bibby he'd be in safe hands. Bibby later traveled to Los Angeles to mix the album with White Denim's Josh Block, a frequent collaborator with Leon Bridges.

Today, Peter Bibby also shares lead single “The Arsehole.”

While the material on Drama King may have come together without major incident, its lyrics reflect Bibby's evolution from hard-partying prankster to a more enlightened, responsible human who now knows when enough is really enough. Those sentiments are at the forefront of the aforementioned opener “The Arsehole.”

Bibby shares “The arsehole is the grand finale on the digestive rollercoaster of most living creatures, it is also the name of my brand new song, “The Arsehole.” Featuring drums, guitars, human vocals and keyboards, the song works its way around two chords, quickly touching on a third towards the end to keep you, the listener, intrigued. The words are at times self reflective, at other times accusatory, but all the time really good and hinting at the fact that maybe we're all just a pack of arseholes. I trust you will enjoy my new music, “The Arsehole."”

“No one seems to want to talk to me / ‘cuz I'm the arsehole, probably.”

Indeed, that loveable ambivalence is at the heart of Drama King, Bibby's fourth studio album.

“It was the first time I'd worked with a producer, and I prepared for it knowing that my songs were going to get chopped up and shortened,” Bibby recalls. “I'm glad I did, because for the most part, Dan was like, oh, you've already solved every problem I had with these. He was completely underselling himself, because he shaped and sculpted every song on the record into a far more beautiful and articulate thing than I could have on my own."

Pre-Save / Pre-order Drama King.

FREO RESIDENCY DATES

5/9/24 - Buffalo Club - Fremantle, WA

5/16/24 - Buffalo Club - Fremantle, WA

5/23/24 - Buffalo Club - Fremantle, WA

5/30/24 - Buffalo Club - Fremantle, WA

SPINNING TOP AND SELECT MUSIC PRESENTS PETER BIBBY DRAMA KING AUSTRALIAN TOUR

6/20/24 – The Valley Loft - Brisbane, QLD

6/21/24 – Mary's Underground - Sydney, NSW

6/22/24 – Howler, Melbourne - VIC

6/29/24 – Jive - Adelaide, SA.