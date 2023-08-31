Perth's Alt-Indie Singer-Songwriter, Jay Wood Invites Listeners To Embark On A Raw And Soul-Stirring Adventure With EP, 'Respire'

Following the release of 'Oh Well' and 'Initial Pulse', dynamic and resilient alt-indie acoustic singer-songwriter, Jay Wood, will release her much-anticipated EP, 'Respire' on 1st September 2023.

Hailing from Perth, Western Australia, Jay Wood's alternative indie acoustic sound has been likened to the lyrical prowess of artists such as Phoebe Bridgers and Missy Higgins, creating a unique and captivating musical experience.

"Respire" is a celebration of human resilience and choice. Jay Wood was living her best life when, at age 24, her life took an unexpected turn following an accident caused by a drunk driver, leaving her with a catastrophic traumatic brain injury that threatened to limit her singing, playing and writing musical ability. Instead of succumbing to circumstances she refused to allow herself to be defined by them and continued performing her musical career regardless.

At the face of immense difficulty, Jay set forth on an extraordinary journey of recovery and self-discovery. Overcoming seemingly insurmountable hurdles, she relearned her craft, rewrote lost melodies, and emerged stronger and more determined than ever. As the result of this perseverant endeavour came Jay's exquisite EP "Respire", an ode to human spirit's capacity for triumphing over any obstacle.

Respire' is an EP which delves deeply into what it means to live life fully and value every breath taken. It explores themes such as love, journeying life's obstacles and realising they can become transformative experiences. Jay Wood's honest lyrics and melodies allow listeners to connect on an intimately personal level with his songs.

Jay Wood collaborated with producer, Norman Solander Studios to create an EP that engages the senses, inviting listeners to explore their emotions through her mesmerising soundscapes.

Jay's music is more than an expression of her artistry. It serves as an invitation for her listeners to find hope and courage for themselves in their daily lives. With lyrics drawn from life experiences such as love, life, death and the human condition, her songs provide a refreshing perspective on love, life, death and human experiences alike. Through her songs she strives to foster unity while leaving a lasting impactful reminder that everyone deserves happiness in their own way.

Jay Wood is an inspirational alt-indie acoustic singer-songwriter based out of Perth, Western Australia. With her engaging combination of alternative indie acoustic music and captivating storytelling, her music touches listeners deeply - providing hope and resilience motivational aid for other navigating life's obstacles courageously and graciously.

Respire will be released across all major streaming platforms on 1st September 2023 and celebrates human strength, resilience and the ability to overcome life's obstacles.