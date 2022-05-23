Perryscope Productions Partners With Daryl Hall and John Oates for All Manufacturing, Licensing & E-Commerce of Brand's Merchandise

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Daryl Hall & John Oates, are pleased to announce they have entered into a significant partnership with New York based Perryscope Productions who will, effective immediately, act as the group's exclusive global merchandising and licensing representatives.

Perryscope Productions is a New York based full-service entertainment merchandising company that handles all aspects of its unique clients' global merchandising requirements, including product development and sourcing, sales to consumers at live events or in dedicated webstores, wholesaling to retailers, brand management and overseeing a network of specialized third party licensees who manufacture and distribute approved lifestyle products to thousands of retailers.

It's founder, Norman Perry, has had an extensive background in the live entertainment industry starting out as a promoter (in Canada and Great Britain) in the 70's and 80's. Over the years, Perry has been CEO of several very successful international entertainment merchandising companies including Brockum Merchandising, Founder/CEO of Anthill Trading, and is currently Founder/CEO of Perryscope Productions. Along with a dedicated and top of class team he has represented and provided merchandising services to many legendary artists including the Rolling Stones, Guns N' Roses, and Bon Jovi.

Perryscope's current roster of legacy artists includes Pink Floyd, AC/DC, David Bowie, The Police, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, Janis Joplin, Miles Davis, John Coltrane, Juan Gabriel, and the Woodstock Festival, among others.

Says John Oates: "It is hard for me to put an emotional and tangible value on the importance of the music that Daryl Hall and I have created. Over the past 50 years, we have guarded our artistic history and reputation with the utmost care and respect both for ourselves and our fans around the world...and now, to celebrate that milestone, we are proud to announce an exciting new partnership with Perryscope. I'm looking forward to working with their creative teams and excited to see what that collaboration will bring to the Daryl Hall & John Oates legacy of iconic music. "

"We are honored to be working with two Artists of this stature whose music has been the soundtrack to so many lives, including mine," adds Norman Perry. "The duo has been as influential stylistically and our goal to is provide their legions of core fans and emerging ones a way of celebrating the music and concerts through a comprehensive assortment of fashionable wearables and ideal collectibles that utilizes their great library of art, logos, and photos as well as new ones as they continue touring. We are very proud of this mandate and look forward to playing our part in maintaining the legacy of the group and working alongside both Daryl and John, as well as select cutting edge companies helping us make an impact in all tiers of retail distribution."

From the mid-'70s to the mid-'80s, Daryl and John scored six #1 singles, including Rich Girl, Kiss on My List, Private Eyes, I Can't Go For That (No Can Do) , Maneater and Out of Touch from six multi-platinum albums-'76's Bigger Than Both of Us, '80's Voices, '81's Private Eyes, '82's H2O, '83's Rock 'N Soul, Part 1 and '84's Big Bam Boom. The era would also produce an additional 8 Top 10 singles: Sara Smile, You Make My Dreams (Come True), Did It In a Minute, Family Man, One on One, Say It Isn't So, Adult Education and Method of Modern Love.

In 1985, they participated in the historic We Are the World session, reopened New York's legendary Apollo Theatre in the company of their heroes David Ruffin & Eddie Kendricks of the Temptations and closed the globally broadcast Live Aid show in Philadelphia.

By 1987, the R.I.A.A. recognized Daryl Hall and John Oates as the number-one selling duo in music history, a record they still hold today.

Across the succeeding decades, Daryl and John have continued to record and tour both individually and together, while their self-composed songs have evolved from current hits to timeless classics. In 2003, Daryl Hall and John Oates were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, followed by their 2014 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Demonstrating the duo's massive popularity across decades, generations and listening formats, in 2020 Daryl and John celebrated a milestone 1 billion streams of You Make My Dreams (Come True). They continue to tour the globe to this day to original and emerging fans, including a successful Live Nation tour in 2021 that produced sellout shows at the Hollywood Bowl and Madison Square Garden.