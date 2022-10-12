Pepper Lewis Releases New Single 'FABIO'

Rising pop artist Pepper Lewis has released her blistering new single "FABIO," a driving, jazz-infused Gen-Z pop anthem produced by acclaimed producer/songwriter Teddy Geiger (Lizzo, Shawn Mendes, Niall Horan). FABIO confronts shallow, empty men who manipulate women into sleeping with them by being nice to them. The track is the first in an exciting collection of new songs that Pepper and Teddy are collaborating on together.

Pulling its vivid lyrics from a real date that Pepper had (You said, "I don't really go on dates," As you held the door for me to the arcade,"), "FABIO" is about a man manipulating her into thinking he wants a long term relationship when he just wants to sleep with her ("You know my bars low, so, I'll take you home, If you call at a reasonable time, Just to say hi").

"When Teddy and I are working in the studio together, I not only laugh until my stomach hurts from our juvenile sense of humor, but I also learn a lot from her about how to write and produce a great song, and about life," shares Pepper on the new partnership.

"The biggest lesson she's taught me about creativity is to let it happen, instead of forcing it because your ego wants to make a hit song. It's so healing to be able to write about deeply personal life events with someone that's a friend, who is nonjudgmental, and is someone I can trust. I feel very seen, and I hope listening to 'Fabio,' other listeners feel seen too."

No stranger to viral attention, Pepper has recently been gaining traction online for sharing stories of bad dates inspired by "FABIO" and was discovered by Teddy after blowing up on TikTok. Pepper, whose wicked sense of humor and authentic personality infuses her art, has become known as a prolific songwriter. She draws her lyrics and incredible drive from her life experiences, using her music to validate others and help them heal by speaking honestly about our vulnerabilities.

Pepper's resilience fueled her debut EP She Told Me To Sing My Heart Out, which featured production and instrumentation from the likes of GRAMMY Award winner Mikey Freedom Hart (Taylor Swift, Bleachers, Jon Batiste), Jack Laboz (UPSAHL), and Norwood Fisher (Fishbone).

Fulfilling a promise to her mother, who passed away when Pepper was 15, She Told Me To Sing My Heart Out welcomed the standout sparkling pop gems "Planetarium" and "The Gucci Song," as well as a heart-wrenching ode to her late mother, "Lisa's Song." The EP showcases Pepper's brutally honest brand of pop music that is as danceable and catchy as it is healing.

Born in Queens and growing up in Long Island, Pepper began singing at open mic nights when she was 12 and, with her parents' support and her innate work ethic, spent most of her childhood studying voice, guitar, and songwriting - all leading to her first big break performing Etta James' "At Last" at the legendary Apollo Theater to a standing ovation.

A self-professed "old soul," Pepper found herself largely outcast by her peers but uses the message in her music to provide others with the support network she had always wanted for herself growing up. Knowing she wanted to be a musician at a young age, Pepper counts Bruce Springsteen, Amy Winehouse, Bob Dylan, Ella Fitzgerald, Lily Allen, Barbra Streisand -- and even Hannah Montana, who showed her that girls could make music -- as formative influences.

After buying a one-way ticket to LA, she booked herself writing sessions and ended up writing music for artists such as Jake Miller and TV shows including Catfish, Vanderpump Rules, and The Real Housewives franchise, all while working tirelessly on her own original songs.

Listen to the new single here: