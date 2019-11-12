People Magazine Names John Legend as the 2019 Sexiest Man Alive

On Tuesday, People Magazine named John Legend as this year's Sexiest Man Alive.

The Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner is the 34th man to earn this achievement, with Idris Elba, Blake Shelton and Dwayne Johnson taking the cake in years past.

"I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it's a lot of pressure," Legend said to People. "Everyone's going to be picking me apart to see if I'm sexy enough to hold this title. I'm [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!"

Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter to celebrate, writing "my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned @people's sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!!"

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">my secret is out. I have fulfilled my dream of having boned <a href="https://twitter.com/people?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@people</a>'s sexiest man alive!! an honor!!!!! <a href="https://t.co/xu7ygnhOZk">pic.twitter.com/xu7ygnhOZk</a></p>— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) <a href="https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/1194425702021390336?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 13, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Legend recieved a Tony Award in 2017 for co-producing "Jitney." He also wrote original songs for "SpongeBob SquarePants" in 2017.

He also played the titular role in NBC's live concert version of "Jesus Christ Superstar" in 2018 alongside Sara Bareilles.

This story is based on a People Exclusive and can be read here.





Related Articles View More Music Stories