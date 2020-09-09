People For the American Way Partners with Pearl Jam's Vote-by-Mail Initiative

The initiative is called "PJ Votes 2020."

People For the American Way officially announced its partnership with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members Pearl Jam on their "PJ Votes 2020" initiative, which launched today, to encourage their fans to join them and take the "Take-Three Pledge: Vote by Mail, Recruit Three Friends, and Don't Wait."

People For is actively pushing for election security during the 2020 election season, as well as safe, secure voting alternatives, including voting by mail, to help ensure that all eligible voters can cast their ballots. Part of these efforts include calling for Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans to provide full funding for COVID relief and for the United States Postal Service (USPS) as the House did by including $25 billion of financial relief to keep the Postal Service operational. People For also launched "Defend Our Post Office," a campaign with a video and petition urging Congress to act to protect the beloved institution and to help ensure that millions of Americans have this essential lifeline during COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are excited and proud to be in partnership with Pearl Jam on their 'PJ Votes' initiative," said President of People For the American Way Ben Jealous. "For three decades, Pearl Jam has stood firm with the progressive movement, using their music to call out lies, corruption, and injustice. Together, we can take a stand against the hurt and disappointment that is causing all Americans' pain. Our hope is that Pearl Jam's message 'Don't Wait, Vote,' is heard by fans, and friends and family of fans, across the country. Don't wait to have conversations with your friends, don't wait to turn-in your ballot, and don't wait to vote."

"Voting freely and easily is our ultimate right as citizens of these United States," said Pearl Jam Bass Guitarist Jeff Ament. "It's a hard-fought gift from our foremothers and forefathers. Join us in our Take Three Pledge: Vote by Mail, Recruit Three Friends, and Don't Wait. Learn more www.pearljam.com or text PJVotes to 52886 and join us."

Pearl Jam has had a long history of activism and political involvement dating all the way back to 1992 when they hosted the free "Drop in the Park" concert in Seattle that registered thousands of voters. For nearly three decades, the band has played in countless benefit concerts, been outspoken advocates for progressive causes, and donated millions of dollars to local and global non-profits personally and through their Vitalogy Foundation. Pearl Jam was active in the 2018 general election in its Rock2Vote initiative, which registered thousands of voters in Montana and secured commitments to vote.

"We believe America is at its best when every voice is heard," said Eddie Vedder. "This is the most important election in our nation's history. Our democracy is at risk. Your vote is your voice, and it's time to use it. Join us by voting by mail -- something our band has been doing for almost three decades, since we began touring in 1992. It's safe, it's easy, and it's secure."

The band is partnering with leading national organizations including People For the American Way, the League of Conservation Voters as well as select regional organizations like Make the Road Pennsylvania to promote voting by mail.

