Kacey Musgraves' GOLDEN HOUR to Receive Limited Audiophile Vinyl Edition

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Interscope-Capitol Records is set to release a limited-edition audiophile vinyl pressing of Kacey Musgraves' GOLDEN HOUR on September 18 through Lost Highway Records. The 2LP 45 RPM One Step edition, part of the label's Definitive Sound Series, is limited to 3,000 numbered copies and was mastered by Levi Seitz at Black Belt Mastering from 24-bit/96kHz high resolution flat master files, pressed on Neotech VR900 D2 180g vinyl at Record Technology, Inc. Originally released in 2018, GOLDEN HOUR won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year as well as Best Country Album, Best Country Song for 'Space Cowboy,' and Best Country Solo Performance for 'Butterflies,' and was produced by Musgraves alongside Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk. Each copy comes in a premium-weight tip-on double-pocket gatefold jacket with a two-sided insert and custom slipcase, and includes a certificate of authenticity detailing the mastering, plating, and pressing chain.

The edition is now available for pre-order.

Utilizing the One Step process, which eliminates multiple plating stages, the Definitive Sound Series edition reveals the album's lush production, intricate arrangements, and expansive soundstage with exceptional clarity, warmth, and depth.

Featuring beloved songs including 'Slow Burn,' 'Butterflies,' 'Rainbow,' and 'High Horse,' GOLDEN HOUR resonated far beyond Nashville, earning widespread acclaim for its adventurous songwriting and dreamy, cinematic production. The album also earned Album of the Year honors from both the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music. It debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and reached No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart.

GOLDEN HOUR Track Listing

Side A

1. Slow Burn

2. Lonely Weekend

3. Butterflies

Side B

1. Oh, What A World

2. Mother

3. Love Is A Wild Thing

4. Space Cowboy

Side C

1. Happy & Sad

2. Velvet Elvis

3. Wonder Woman

Side D

1. High Horse

2. Golden Hour

3. Rainbow

The Definitive Sound Series sets the benchmark for modern audiophile vinyl. Sourced from the best available masters and manufactured using the meticulous One Step process, each release preserves extraordinary details while delivering unmatched fidelity and craftmanship.

Previous Definitive Sound Series (DSS) titles include Hole's Live Though This, A Perfect Circle's Thirteenth Step, Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On, The Beach Boys' Pet Sounds, Beck's Morning Phase, Lionel Richie's Can't Slow Down, Nat King Cole's The Christmas Song, Dr. Dre's The Chronic, A Perfect Circle's Mer de Noms, R.E.M's Chronic Town / Murmur (sold-out), and blink-182's Enema of the State.

All DSS releases are initially exclusive to shop.capitolmusic.com and Interscope.com.

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