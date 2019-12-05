Pearl Jam, Kendrick Lamar, Post Malone And The Killers Lead Lollapalooza Stockholm 2020

The second annual Lollapalooza Stockholm has revealed its 2020 lineup which features Post Malone, Ellie Goulding, Zara Larsson performing on Friday, Pearl Jam, The Killers, and Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals taking the stage on Saturday, while Kendrick Lamar, Camila Cabello, and Kacey Musgraves will close out the festival on Sunday. The lineup features more than 55 artists including Galantis, Of Monsters and Men, Rival Sons, Rex Orange County and many more performing on four stages on June 26-28, 2020 at Gärdet, a beautiful park in the heart of Stockholm, Sweden. Tickets are on sale now at www.LollaStockholm.com.

Lollapalooza Stockholm is produced by Perry Farrell, WME, C3 Presents and Live Nation Sweden with their subsidiary company Luger.

Launched by founder Perry Farrell in 1991 as a touring festival, Lollapalooza remains an innovator in festival culture more than 25 years later. Lollapalooza was the first festival to bring together artists from a wide range of musical genres on one bill, it was also the first to travel, the first to expand to multiple days, the first to introduce a second stage, the first to blend art and activism, the first to offset its carbon emissions, the first to put electronic dance music artists on the main stage, the first to create family friendly programming, the first to make its home in an urban city center and the first to expand internationally.

Lollapalooza has grown into an annual world-class festival in Chicago, as well as culturally rich countries including Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France and Sweden. Lollapalooza is one of the premier music festival destinations both for music fans in the United States and abroad. In celebration of the festival's 25th Anniversary, Lollapalooza Chicago expanded to four days in 2016, and continues to host over 100,000 fans a day, featuring over 170 artists on 8 stages annually.





