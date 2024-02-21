Paul Anka Salutes Grand Opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas With New Single 'Rendezvous: Life at Fontainebleau'

In a dazzling fusion of nostalgia and innovation, award-winning vocalist and pop culture icon Paul Anka is marking the grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas with an all-new single, “Rendezvous: Life at Fontainebleau.”

Released by Green Hill Productions, "Rendezvous: Life at Fontainebleau” is a melodious journey crafted with the elegance and charm characteristic of Anka's storied career. The song narrates the tale of Fontainebleau Las Vegas as a beloved friend whose grandeur and beauty redefines the Las Vegas skyline.

Through Anka's velvety voice, listeners are transported to the expansive corridors of the 67-story luxury resort, experiencing its magnificence as a modern-day masterpiece that has revitalized the city's allure.

Anka's connection with the legendary Fontainebleau name runs deep. Anka was a frequent performer and visitor with the rest of the Rat Pack at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach Landmark Resort in the 1960s and 70s. His surprise performance at the grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas' BleauLive Theater on December 13, 2023, underscores a history of memorable moments with the brand, and exemplifies a shared commitment to excellence and a tribute to the enduring spirit of The City of Lights.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas, created by Fontainebleau Development, brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. The destination boasts 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings.

"Rendezvous: Life at Fontainebleau" is now available on all major music platforms.

About Green Hill:

Green Hill Productions, a subsidiary of Primary Wave Music, is a boutique record label currently celebrating over 25 years of creating top-quality lifestyle music for every mood.

With over 1000 titles in its diverse catalog, Green Hill covers an amazing variety of genres and targeted themes including jazz, new age, neoclassical, pop, rock, Celtic, Christmas, chillout, bluegrass, Cajun, easy listening, nature, piano, romance, relaxation, oldies, beach, western, world, patriotic, big band, and classic crooners, to name a few. In addition, Green Hill produces recordings on such performers as Olivia Newton-John, Paul Anka, Frankie Valli, David Arkenstone, Beegie Adair, Jim Brickman, Jack Jezzro, Luke McMaster, Deep Wave and more.