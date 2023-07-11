Patty Griffin & Todd Snider Unite for Co-Headline Tour

Tickets for all announced dates go on sale this Friday, July 14 at 10:00 am (local).

Jul. 11, 2023

2x GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Patty Griffin and acclaimed singer-songwriter-raconteur Todd Snider have announced plans for a co-headline tour. “An Evening with Patty Griffin + Todd Snider” will see the two beloved American troubadours and longtime friends performing their own individual sets.

The 12-date run gets underway October 10 at Solana Beach, CA’s world-famous Belly Up, and then continues through the month. In addition, Griffin will bookend the tour with a series of individual live dates set through early November. Tickets for all announced dates go on sale this Friday, July 14 at 10:00 am (local). For complete details and ticket information, please visit pattygriffin.com/tour and toddsnider.net/tour.

“I'm really looking forward to this tour with Todd,” says Patty Griffin “He's got that thing I have only seen a few people be able to do well. He has you laughing one minute and crying the next…like John Prine did. He's a wonder.”

“Patty is our generation’s top troubadour,” says Todd Snider. “She’s an artistic inspiration to all of her peers and a first-class poet. I’m honored to be invited on this tour. I feel like I learn a lot every time I am around Patty.”

PATTY GRIFFIN / TODD SNIDER “AN EVENING WITH PATTY GRIFFIN + TODD SNIDER” TOUR 2023

OCTOBER

13 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center *

14 – Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum (MIM) *

16 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

17 – Los Angeles, CA – Teregram

18 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

20 – Santa Barbara, CA – Lobero Theatre

21 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theatre

22 – Santa Cruz, CA – Rio Theatre

24 – San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts

26 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

27 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall

28 – Olympia, WA – Washington Center for the Performing Arts (WCPAC)

29  – Seattle, WA – Moore Theater

NOVEMBER

1 – Bellingham, WA – Mt. Baker Theatre

2 – Boise, ID – The Egyptian Theatre *

4 – Missoula, MT – The Wilma *

5 – Bozeman, MT – The Elm *

7 – Boulder, CO – Boulder Theatre *

8 – Basalt, CO – Basalt Performing Arts Center (TACAW) *

* Patty Griffin Solo

ABOUT PATTY GRIFFIN:

Patty Griffin is among the most consequential singer-songwriters of her generation, a quintessentially American artist whose wide-ranging canon incisively explores the intimate moments and universal emotions that bind us together.

Over the course of two decades, the 2x GRAMMY® Award winner – and 7x nominee – has crafted a remarkable body of work in progress that prompted the New York Times to hail her for “[writing] cameo-carved songs that create complete emotional portraits of specific people…[her] songs have independent lives that continue in your head when the music ends.”

2019 saw the acclaimed release of the renowned artist’s GRAMMY® Award-winning 10th studio recording, PATTY GRIFFIN, available now via her own PGM Recordings label via Thirty Tigers. One of the most deeply personal recordings of Griffin’s remarkable two-decade career and first-ever eponymous LP, PATTY GRIFFIN made a top 5 debut on Billboard’s “Independent Albums” chart amidst unprecedented worldwide acclaim, and later, a prestigious GRAMMY® Award for “Best Folk Album.”

In 2022, Griffin shared TAPE, a collection of rare demos and home recordings hailed by No Depression as “a thoughtful collection of found objects…Griffin’s fans will be quite glad to have these songs in any form for the light they shine on her brilliance.” In addition to her creative career, Griffin has also devoted considerable energy and focus toward the well-being of the planet as well as showing compassion for the less fortunate among us via personal and public acts of charity.

Having crafted a rich catalog that chronicles love and death, heartache and joy, connection and detachment, Patty Griffin continues to push her art forward, as always imbuing every effort with compassion and craft, uncanny perception, and ever-increasing ingenuity.

ABOUT TODD SNIDER:

Hailed by Rolling Stone as “America’s sharpest musical storyteller” and by the New York Times as “a wryly quotable phrasemaker and worthy antagonist,” Todd Snider has long earned applause for his singular talent and deep catalog of songs spanning every emotional stripe.

From 1994’s debut album, Songs For The Daily Planet, to 2021’s funk-powered 2021’s First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder, Snider has devoted himself to the life of a troubadour, in his words, “someone who gets over by traveling around, telling stories, making up new songs and singing them alone on stage.”

That time-honored tradition is celebrated in Snider’s most recent release, 2022’s Live: Return of the Storyteller, available now via his own Aimless Records via Thirty Tigers. Snider’s third live album and 19th collection overall, the album plays like a masterclass by one man with a guitar and a freewheeling imagination, prompting PopMatters to rave, “Snider delivers his story songs with gusto and tells his shaggy dog tales with mischievous glee…a good primer for those unfamiliar with his work and a stimulating re-introduction for those curious to hear what he has been up to for all those years.”



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

