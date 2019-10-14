Patricia Baloge Releases Music Video for 'Desire'

Fresh off her debut single 'Desire', Brooklyn based DJ and producer Patricia Baloge returns with a passionate set of visuals for the exotic afrohouse offering officially out today.



Following the success of her debut summer single 'Desire', Baloge returns with a corresponding two-part video series filmed from two contrasting points of view, 'him' and 'her'. Part one of the video series encompasses 'his' point of view and all that a man most 'Desires'.



Hailing from Ghana, growing up in France and currently Brooklyn based - Baloge has been exposed to a variety of musical influences, sparking a specific passion for afrohouse. The budding artist has garnered a solid online following as her 'Mood Mix' series has amassed over 100,000 plays on Soundcloud. Shortly after the release of her debut single, Baloge quickly landed a guest mix on BBC Radio 1's 1XTRA mixes further proving the vast scope of her potential.



After unleashing a sultry music video for 'him' listeners will not be kept waiting long as the final part of Baloge's two-part series for 'Desire' will arrive next Friday, October 18th.

Listen to "Desire" here:

Photo credit: Danny Rodriguez





