Pat DiMeo Releases New Song 'Somebody New'

The song captures a chill mood and incorporates an anti-drop sensation to really build up the tension with the lyrics in the chorus.

Aug. 10, 2020  

"Somebody New," the brand new track from Pat DiMeo, captures a chill mood and incorporates an anti-drop sensation to really build up the tension with the lyrics in the chorus.

Pat DiMeo is an established touring and recording artist, who has played in a host of bands over the years, composing his own songs from the age of 14.

Alongside his lifelong friend, Dre, DiMeo is also part of The Motion Epic - an 80's pop revival group. With the help of Dre on his solo endeavor, the duo are determined to reach an even wider audience.

