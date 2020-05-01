Party Favor Drops New 5-Track EP FRESH LAUNDRY

Critically acclaimed producer and DJ Party Favor reveals new five-track EP 'FRESH LAUNDRY', out 1st May via his own imprint Area 25. The 'FRESH LAUNDRY' EP serves as a follow up to his 2019 debut album Layers.

Listen below!

The EP opens with title track 'FRESH LAUNDRY', a majestic bass and trap composition reflecting Party Favor's eclectic production style. Next up is HAPPEE, which features the delicate vocals of RUNN and channels equal parts raw emotion and dancefloor energy. Moving into recent single 'ONCE MORE', English singer-songwriter Georgia Ku lends her vocals over a harmonically rich track paired with Party Favor's brilliant production. Closing things out, 'ALIEN PARTY' sees Californian artist Yung Pinch rap over sparse, futuristic beats and 'SWITCHUP' featuring Wes Period, which harnesses a mutated emo-rap vibe.

Party Favor has been keeping busy during quarantine, with a collection of live stream performances on Brownies & Lemonade 'Digital Mirage' festival, Insomniac's 'Beyond Wonderland' virtual stream, Dreamworld Virtual Festival this weekend, as well as his own special 'FRESH LAUNDRY' EP release party with BandsInTown. He's also recently put together his 'Isolation Beats' series, where he produces new beats each week and pairs each of them with their own unique visuals crafted by his favorite video creators.

Widely-known for collaborating with some of the biggest names in music including Gucci Mane, A$AP Ferg, Diplo, Migos, Lil Baby, Rich the Kid, Lil Jon, and Dillon Francis, multi-genre producer Party Favor has become one of the most sought-after acts in the industry and contributed to producing hit tracks including festival staple 'Bap U', 'Wait A Minute' feat. A$AP Ferg & Juicy J, along with a smash remix of 'Rake It Up' with Diplo. Currently releasing through his own Area 25 imprint, Party Favor has dropped a hit album Layers and EP 'Party and Destroy', with the latter hitting #1 on US Dance Radio, #2 on iTunes Dance, and #7 on Billboard's Dance radio charts.

Late last year, Party Favor also debuted his new tech-house project with Nitti Gritti named SIDEPIECE. Released on Diplo's latest underground label Higher Ground, their second track 'On My Mind' hit #1 on the Beatport charts, #1 on Dance Radio, and eight consecutive weeks at #1 on 1001Tracklists.

'FRESH LAUNDRY' is yet another expertly crafted release from Party Favor - and one that provides some much-needed musical escapism during these trying times.





