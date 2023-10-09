Parson James Reveals Personal New Track Little Fires

Multi-platinum selling singer and songwriter Parson James is back with a brand-new song, "Little Fires," his most personal song to date. The track details his journey to self-acceptance and coming to terms with his sexuality.

"Not everyone can see inside you, for some it's way too far. Little fire, little fire, little fire, I know just what you are," he sings. "I see you burnin, and I know that pain. I see you burnin, baby don't you lose that flame."

As strings punctuate an organic beat, his voice catches fire on the resounding refrain. Fittingly, his mother's words introduce the emotionally charged and uplifting music video, directed by critically acclaimed songwriter, producer, and multi-media artist Until The Ribbon Breaks (a.k.a. Pete Lawrie Winfield).

Speaking about the new track, Parson James reveals, "Little Fires is a song that I wish I was able to hear as a kid. I have not been shy in sharing the struggles of my upbringing and I find it important to take any opportunity I can to speak to the experience in case there is someone like me who needs to hear it. Little Fires truly is a song about shame, fear, self-love & acceptance. I have been through so much as an adult... addiction, depression, doubt, mistrust etc. but through therapy the common theme that kept happening is the reconnection with the inner child.

When I think of myself as a kid, regardless of the chaos that was around me, I was full of joy. I was eccentric. Boundless. I thought about how impressionable we are as children... we have these bright lights innately that society or the world tries to extinguish. Most of the time we want to fit in so we make ourselves smaller to survive.

I know that was my experience, and I have to imagine there are so many others who share the same experience. This song is a reminder that no opinion on you will be unanimous. we owe it to ourselves to shine the way that we were born to. Youth suicides are on the rise and I hate to know that. We need to support, love and uplift our youth because the future lies with them."

With his cathedral-size vocal range, confessional lyricism, sharp sense of soul, and pop ambition, South Carolina-born, multi-platinum-certified singer and songwriter Parson James transmutes trials and tribulations into inspiration. Now, with "Little Fires" out in the world and more new music on the horizon, Parson James is ready to wear his heart on his sleeve yet again, as he embarks on this next chapter.

Parson's personal journey could be worthy of a novel or screenplay in and of itself. Born to a 16-year-old white mother and black father, he stared down unspeakable trials and tribulations since birth. Crumbling family structure, drug addiction around him, religious hypocrisy, poverty in the American South, and systemic homophobia left him with PTSD, which he didn't realize until 2020. Growing up, it was the music of Otis Redding, Bill Withers, Johnny Cash, and Elvis Presley became something of a refuge throughout his childhood.

Parson notably introduced his solo artistry on the acclaimed The Temple EP. At the same time, he powered numerous anthems for a myriad of friends and peers. He joined forces with JoJo for "Dirty Laundry" in 2021. Beyond tallying millions of streams, the pair dueted together on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

PAPER hailed it as "genuine and emotional," and V Magazine raved, "'Dirty Laundry' is a pop jam that easily melds R&B and soul to create one confection that works in the daylight drive to work or a midnight stroll to a diner."

On its heels, he linked up with VINCINT and Qveen Herby for "Kill My Heart." Speaking of impactful collaborations, he, and Ryan Lewis [Macklemore & Ryan Lewis] co-wrote "Bigger" for influential indigenous artist Stan Walker. Throughout the year, the latter held #1 in New Zealand, and the city of Opotiki (known for its indigenous population) honored Parson with the "Key to the City."

Along the way, he underwent a series of personal and professional changes, signing to MINT Talent Group, Snafu Records and Prescription Songs as a songwriter under the purview of an all-female and queer team and trading Los Angeles for Nashville.

"I knew I had to leave Los Angeles," he admits. "In November 2020, I was sitting at home, and I realized I wasn't okay. I ended up going to a facility an hour outside of Nashville to treat my PTSD. This light bulb went off, and I realized, 'I don't have to be in L.A.' It wasn't where I belonged. I moved to Nashville, and it opened up a world of possibility for me. My tranquility came from both receiving treatment and finding a place, which is Nashville. It's a little slower. I'm not running away from who I am. I'm focused on telling true and personal stories and taking care of my mental health. It brought about awareness." This awareness ignited tracks like his "Little Fires."

A staunch and outspoken advocate, he capitalized on the opportunity to give back within the LGBTQ+ community and became a board member for the LOVELOUD Foundation and has been a regular contributor to organizations such as GLAAD, The Trevor Project and AmFAR.

Now, Parson James is back, with more experience, a new perspective, and the best music he's written to date. Stay tuned for more news and music, coming soon.

"Little Fires" is out everywhere now. Watch the new music video here: