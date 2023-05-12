Parker McCollum Releases Highly Anticipated Album 'Never Enough'

Produced by Jon Randall, Never Enough pairs McCollum with some of the most esteemed songwriters from Texas to Music Row on 15 tracks.

Multi-Platinum MCA Nashville singer-songwriter, Parker McCollum, has released his new album, Never Enough, out now. Never Enough releases on the heels of McCollum's third consecutive #1 smash, "Handle On You." The album bristles with honesty and attitude, pairing equal parts rock guitar and country songwriting.

"This album Never Enough, is probably my favorite record I've ever put out! Some seriously personal songs on this record and I think some of my best songwriting. It's very honest, very authentic, very genuine, and I hope that comes across in every song."
-Parker McCollum

Produced by Jon Randall, Never Enough pairs McCollum with some of the most esteemed songwriters from Texas to Music Row on 15 tracks that underscore authenticity, vulnerability, and a little bit of defiance.

Tonight, Storme Warren hosts the Never Enough Album Special on SiriusXM The Highway, as McCollum performs and shares the stories behind the songs from Never Enough. Tune in at 8pm ET/7pm CT as it airs from SiriusXM's Music City Theater.

Adding to the excitement around the anticipated launch of Never Enough, McCollum announced today that he will take the stage in New York next weekend (5/20) for a headlining show at Pier 17. Tickets are on sale tomorrow (5/13). Next up, McCollum will bring his multi-Platinum hits and new music to the iHeartCountry Festival in Austin, TX this weekend.

About Parker McCollum:

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum releases Never Enough, a statement album that cements his status as one of country music's undeniable new stars, on May 12 via MCA Nashville.

The follow-up to his 2021 major label debut Gold Chain Cowboy, Never Enough arrives with the momentum of the Gold-certified, chart-topping single "Handle on You." McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his Double-Platinum-certified debut single, "Pretty Heart," and his follow-up Platinum-certified single, "To Be Loved By You," another No. 1 hit. Along with headlining his own tour this summer, McCollum will play stadiums with Morgan Wallen on Wallen's One Night at a Time World Tour.

McCollum has been named an 'Artist to Watch' by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, "The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom." MusicRow listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre "Up Next Artists" Class of 2021.

A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and he already sells out venues across the country (over 40 sold out shows nationwide in 2021) including record-breaking crowds in Dallas (20,000), The Woodlands (16,500), Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth's iconic Billy Bob's Texas.

In March 2022, McCollum made his debut at RODEOHOUSTON to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold, returning to perform at the Opening Day celebration in 2023. He recently made a dream come true with his first-ever Austin City Limits performance, kicking off their 2023 season.

In 2022, McCollum earned his first ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year, took home "Breakthrough Video of the Year" (a fully fan-voted honor) at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, and scored his first-ever nomination in the New Artist of the Year category at the 56th CMA Awards.



