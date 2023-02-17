Parker McCollum Announces Upcoming Album 'Never Enough'

Multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Parker McCollum has revealed the title and cover of his forthcoming studio album, Never Enough, out May 12 via MCA Nashville.

Set to showcase depth in his songwriting and the evolvement of his artistry, the project will include McCollum's new song, "I Ain't Going Nowhere," out everywhere today. Written by McCollum, Lori McKenna, Lee Miller, Jon Randall and Liz Rose, the up-tempo track is told from a restless dreamer's perspective - caught between the enticing pull of wanderlust and that special person that makes staying in one place more than worth it.

"'I Ain't Going Nowhere' really is kind of a testament to where I'm at in my life right now. I've spent so much time on the road and touring and living on a tour bus and in a van since I was basically a kid and never thought I would settle down or slow down at all. And not to say I'm really slowing down, but, certainly have settled down and found that person that makes it worth it when you have a place to come home to that is not a tour bus or a highway. That was kind of the idea we were going with behind 'I Ain't Going Nowhere'," Parker McCollum

"I Ain't Going Nowhere" follows the lead single from Never Enough, "Handle On You," now Top-10-and-climbing on country radio and surpassing 90 million global streams. Also set to be featured on Never Enough is McCollum's recent release "Stoned," which marked the fast-rising star's highest streaming debut to date, with MusicRow praising it's a "crashing, bluesy ballad," and McCollum is "as terrific as ever."

This month McCollum kicked off a packed 2023 touring schedule selling out shows in Columbus, Detroit and Cincinnati. In addition to headlining dates in major markets, the dedicated road-warrior can be seen performing at some of country music's high-profile festivals including Stagecoach, Country Thunder and iHeartCountry Festival, plus sharing the bill with Morgan Wallen and Eric Church later this year.

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum is following up his breakout major label debut, Gold Chain Cowboy, with his forthcoming studio album, Never Enough, out May 12 (MCA Nashville). McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his double-platinum certified premiere single, "Pretty Heart," and his follow-up gold certified single, "To Be Loved By You," also hit No. 1 on the charts. "To Be Loved By You" was also the only debut single to ship to radio and peak at No.1 in 2020. In November of 2021, McCollum made his first late-night TV appearance performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

McCollum has been named an 'Artist to Watch' by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, "The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom." MusicRow listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre "Up Next Artists" Class of 2021.

A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and he already sells out venues across the country (over 40 sold out shows nationwide in 2021) including record-breaking crowds in Dallas (20,000), The Woodlands (16,500), Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth's iconic Billy Bob's Texas.

In March 2022, McCollum made his debut at RODEOHOUSTON to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold. He also made a dream come true by performing at Austin City Limits for the first time and will be kicking-off their 2023 season. McCollum earned his first ACM award for New Male Artist of the Year in March 2022 in Las Vegas.

McCollum also won his first CMT "Breakthrough Video of the Year" award, a fully fan-voted honor, in April 2022. Last year, Parker also scored his first-ever CMA Award as a nominee in the "New Artist of the Year" category.