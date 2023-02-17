Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Parker McCollum Announces Upcoming Album 'Never Enough'

Parker McCollum Announces Upcoming Album 'Never Enough'

The new album will be out on May 12.

Feb. 17, 2023  

Multi-Platinum singer/songwriter Parker McCollum has revealed the title and cover of his forthcoming studio album, Never Enough, out May 12 via MCA Nashville.

Set to showcase depth in his songwriting and the evolvement of his artistry, the project will include McCollum's new song, "I Ain't Going Nowhere," out everywhere today. Written by McCollum, Lori McKenna, Lee Miller, Jon Randall and Liz Rose, the up-tempo track is told from a restless dreamer's perspective - caught between the enticing pull of wanderlust and that special person that makes staying in one place more than worth it.

"'I Ain't Going Nowhere' really is kind of a testament to where I'm at in my life right now. I've spent so much time on the road and touring and living on a tour bus and in a van since I was basically a kid and never thought I would settle down or slow down at all. And not to say I'm really slowing down, but, certainly have settled down and found that person that makes it worth it when you have a place to come home to that is not a tour bus or a highway. That was kind of the idea we were going with behind 'I Ain't Going Nowhere'," Parker McCollum

"I Ain't Going Nowhere" follows the lead single from Never Enough, "Handle On You," now Top-10-and-climbing on country radio and surpassing 90 million global streams. Also set to be featured on Never Enough is McCollum's recent release "Stoned," which marked the fast-rising star's highest streaming debut to date, with MusicRow praising it's a "crashing, bluesy ballad," and McCollum is "as terrific as ever."

This month McCollum kicked off a packed 2023 touring schedule selling out shows in Columbus, Detroit and Cincinnati. In addition to headlining dates in major markets, the dedicated road-warrior can be seen performing at some of country music's high-profile festivals including Stagecoach, Country Thunder and iHeartCountry Festival, plus sharing the bill with Morgan Wallen and Eric Church later this year.

A full list of McCollum's upcoming tour dates and tickets are available here.

About Parker McCollum:

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum is following up his breakout major label debut, Gold Chain Cowboy, with his forthcoming studio album, Never Enough, out May 12 (MCA Nashville). McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his double-platinum certified premiere single, "Pretty Heart," and his follow-up gold certified single, "To Be Loved By You," also hit No. 1 on the charts. "To Be Loved By You" was also the only debut single to ship to radio and peak at No.1 in 2020. In November of 2021, McCollum made his first late-night TV appearance performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

McCollum has been named an 'Artist to Watch' by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, "The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom." MusicRow listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre "Up Next Artists" Class of 2021.

A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and he already sells out venues across the country (over 40 sold out shows nationwide in 2021) including record-breaking crowds in Dallas (20,000), The Woodlands (16,500), Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth's iconic Billy Bob's Texas.

In March 2022, McCollum made his debut at RODEOHOUSTON to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold. He also made a dream come true by performing at Austin City Limits for the first time and will be kicking-off their 2023 season. McCollum earned his first ACM award for New Male Artist of the Year in March 2022 in Las Vegas.

McCollum also won his first CMT "Breakthrough Video of the Year" award, a fully fan-voted honor, in April 2022. Last year, Parker also scored his first-ever CMA Award as a nominee in the "New Artist of the Year" category.



P!NK Releases Ninth Studio Album Trustfall Photo
P!NK Releases Ninth Studio Album 'Trustfall'
Featuring the hit singles “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” and “TRUSTFALL,” TRUSTFALL marks some of P!NK’s most vulnerable and exhilarating work yet. Featuring collaborations with Chris Stapleton, The Lumineers, and First Aid Kit, as well as tapping notable songwriters and producers Max Martin, Shellback, Greg Kurstin, FRED, Billy Mann, and more.
Mike and the Moonpies Perform Unreleased Tracks Photo
Mike and the Moonpies Perform Unreleased Tracks
Known for their blistering live performances, Mike and the Moonpies kicked off the new year with their most ambitious and successful tour schedule to date. The quintet made back-to-back festival appearances at The MusicFest (Steamboat Springs, CO) and Mile 0 Fest (Key West, FL) followed by an extensive run along the East Coast.
Ashley Nicole Black to Host the ACE Eddie Awards Photo
Ashley Nicole Black to Host the ACE Eddie Awards
American Cinema Editors (ACE) announced that writer/comedian Ashley Nicole Black (A Black Lady Sketch Show, Ted Lasso, Bad Monkey) will host the 73rd Annual ACE Eddie Awards recognizing outstanding editing in 14 categories of film, television and documentaries.
CHRISTEENE Announced As Support On Fever Ray Tour Photo
CHRISTEENE Announced As Support On Fever Ray Tour
New York’s feral icon of the underground, CHRISTEENE, announces her role as direct support for a series of dates on Fever Ray’s upcoming US tour. Bringing her raw spirit of ferocious music, unabashed sexuality, and fiery intimate stank to one of the year’s most-anticipated tours, she’s touring behind last year’s MIDNITE FUKK TRAIN.

From This Author - Michael Major


Idk Ramps up With New Single 'Radioactive'Idk Ramps up With New Single 'Radioactive'
February 17, 2023

Maryland rap auteur IDK kicks off 2023 with his undeniable new single, “Radioactive.” IDK has managed all of this while hitting the road alongside Pusha-T for the Virginia icon’s It’s Almost Dry tour, where IDK has performed songs from Simple., his eight-track collaborative project with Grammy Award-winning DJ/producer Kaytranada.
Cynthia Nixon Will Return as Director For AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season TwoCynthia Nixon Will Return as Director For AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two
February 17, 2023

Cynthia Nixon will return as a director for the second season of AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season one starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, and Evan Handler. The second season will also feature the return of John Corbett as Aidan, plus Tony Danza.
Ben Kweller to Release 'Sha Sha' 20th Anniversary DeluxeBen Kweller to Release 'Sha Sha' 20th Anniversary Deluxe
February 17, 2023

This Slacker-core gem was recorded by Bryce Goggin (Pavement, Lemonheads) back in 2001 when BK was coming up in NYC with The Strokes and Moldy Peaches. Sha Sha Deluxe will be available on Triple-LP, Triple-CD, and USB Toothbrush (Yes, a red toothbrush that you plug into your computer).
Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore Share New Single 'Borderland'Dave Alvin and Jimmie Dale Gilmore Share New Single 'Borderland'
February 17, 2023

Recorded on the duo’s day off during a Texas tour run in January of this year at The Zone Studio in Dripping Springs, Texas, “Borderland” was produced by Alvin, who also plays electric guitar. Engineered and mixed by Stuart Sullivan, the track features Jimmie Dale Gilmore on lead vocals joined by Lisa Pankrantz.
BKTHERULA Drops New Project 'LVL5 P1'BKTHERULA Drops New Project 'LVL5 P1'
February 17, 2023

ising Atlanta rapper Bktherula unleashes her multifaceted new project LVL5 P1. Brimming with Bk’s signature swagger and mesmerizing lyricism, the sizzling 10-song set includes recent singles “TAN” and “PSSYONFT” as well as 2022’s “FOREVER PT. 2 (JEZEBEL)” featuring Destroy Lonely and “?????.” Check out upcoming tour dates!
share