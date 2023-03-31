Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Parker McCollum Announces Additional Fall Tour Dates

Parker McCollum Announces Additional Fall Tour Dates

The general on-sale will begin Friday, April 7th at 10:00am local time.

Mar. 31, 2023  

Multi-Platinum selling artist, Parker McCollum, is announcing additional tour dates for this fall, blazing a path as one of the most exciting live acts in country music.

Parker is taking his electrifying show to the far reaches of the U.S., including Alaska, where he will be performing for the first time.

Praised as "a genuinely thoughtful, engaging performer" (Houston Chronicle) and "a solid singer, committed to the material, with enough stagecraft and country hunk charisma to connect with his audience" (Lincoln Journal Star), Parker's recent sold-out shows include Detroit, Cincinnati, and more.

Parker McCollum Tour Dates

September 9, 2023

Ford Arena

Beaumont, TX

*Jackson Dean

September 21, 2023

PPL Center

Allentown, PA

*Jackson Dean

October 6, 2023

Carlson Center

Fairbanks, AK

October 7, 2023

Alaska Airlines Center

Anchorage, AK

October 26, 2023

United Supermarkets Arena

Lubbock, TX

*Randy Rogers Band

October 28, 2023

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Houston, TX

*Josh Abbott Band

Tickets for these newly added shows will be available starting with presale beginning on Thursday, April 6th at 10am local time until 10pm local time.* The general on-sale will begin Friday, April 7th at 10:00am local time. For more information, visit here.

*Presale tickets for the Houston, TX show (10/28) begins on Thursday, April 27th 10am local time until 10pm local time and general on-sale tickets will go on-sale on Friday, April 28th at 10:00am local time.

In case you missed it, Parker made his "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" debut last night performing his hit single, "Handle On You," which just received its RIAA Gold Certification. To date, the track is Parker's fastest growing single (both in streams and on the radio chart) surpassing 120 million global streams and is currently Top 5 and climbing at Country Radio.

About Parker McCollum:

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum is following up his breakout major label debut, Gold Chain Cowboy, with his forthcoming studio album, Never Enough, out May 12 (MCA Nashville).

McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his double-Platinum certified debut single, "Pretty Heart," and his follow-up Platinum certified single, "To Be Loved By You," also hit No. 1 on the charts. "To Be Loved By You" was the only debut single to ship to radio and peak at No. 1 in 2020.

McCollum has been named an 'Artist to Watch' by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, "The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom."

MusicRow listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre "Up Next Artists" Class of 2021. A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and he already sells out venues across the country (over 40 sold out shows nationwide in 2021) including record-breaking crowds in Dallas (20,000), The Woodlands (16,500), Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth's iconic Billy Bob's Texas.

In March 2022, McCollum made his debut at RODEOHOUSTON to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold, returning to perform at the Opening Day celebration in 2023. He recently made a dream come true with his first-ever Austin City Limits performance, kicking off their 2023 season.

In 2022, McCollum earned his first ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year, took home "Breakthrough Video of the Year" (a fully fan-voted honor) at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, and scored his first-ever nomination in the New Artist of the Year category at the 56th CMA Awards.



Eli Brown Pays Homage to 90S Acid House With New Single Be the One Photo
Eli Brown Pays Homage to 90S Acid House With New Single 'Be the One'
On “Be The One,” Eli Brown arrives brandishing his signature dark visceral production to deliver a track that encapsulates feelings of longing and lust. Romantic in its fabric yet fashioned for the energetic dance floors of any underground rave, “Be The One” builds on Eli Brown’s subversive approach to making future-forward Techno.
Tiggi Hawke and Phonics Is Flawed Release New Remix of Ok Photo
Tiggi Hawke and Phonics Is Flawed Release New Remix of 'Ok'
Consistently injecting her passion for astronomy and the extra-terrestrial, Tiggi Hawke released ‘V838’ last November, an audio-visual teaser for her debut album, in collaboration with Oliver JT Dipre, which boasts spectacular VFX and styling, following on from the themes of Tiggi’s June single ‘Giants’.
RYAN OAKES Announces Debut Album & Shares New Single SPACESHIP Photo
RYAN OAKES Announces Debut Album & Shares New Single 'SPACESHIP'
Working with a number of producers including Zach Jones, Jayden Seeley, Matty Beats and Curtis Martin, Oakes has been working on the album over the last several months and teasing it with a number of singles. Now, he shares another taste of WAKE UP via the piano-laden “SPACESHIP” with Abigail Osborn.  
THE BLSSM Returns With the Cinematic Whos to Say Photo
THE BLSSM Returns With the Cinematic 'Who's to Say'
On the much-anticipated new release, THE BLSSM is pensive about the future, bearing her soul with introspective lyrics over an upbeat, John Hughes movie-style soundtrack. The song is playful in its catchiness, yet intertwined with deeper elements. The track was released alongside a music video. Watch it now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Maude Apatow Discusses Judd Apatow Seeing LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on SETH MEYERSVideo: Maude Apatow Discusses Judd Apatow Seeing LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS on SETH MEYERS
March 31, 2023

Maude Apatow sat down with Seth Meyers last night to discuss starring as Audrey in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors. Apatow revealed how many times her father, Judd Apatow, has seen the show, discussed working with Tony winner Matt Doyle, and told the story of the time she got a concussion backstage. Watch the video now!
Taylor Swift Releases 'Lavendar Haze' Acoustic VersionTaylor Swift Releases 'Lavendar Haze' Acoustic Version
March 31, 2023

The standard version of the track can currently be heard live on Swift's Eras Tour, which she recently launched in Arizona. This weekend, she hits Arlington, Texas. The tour features tracks from all her past work, including Fearless, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and the recently released Midnights.
Video: Tribe Friday Release Pop Video For 'Swimsuit'Video: Tribe Friday Release Pop Video For 'Swimsuit'
March 30, 2023

The 80’s styled iridescent track mastered by Stephen Marcussen (The Rolling Stones, Nirvana, Cher) touches upon bouts of survivor's guilt and self reflection. Bolstered by a driving beat, the music video sets the stage for an explosive chorus that channels pent-up frustrations stemming from loss, built up anxieties and regret.
Spirit Award Releases New Single 'Western Violence'Spirit Award Releases New Single 'Western Violence'
March 30, 2023

The new album, The Fear, co-produced/mixed by Trevor Spencer (Beach House, Father John Misty) is an exploration of the supernatural, love, dreaming/waking, and most of all facing the things that scare you or you think you can’t do, all encompassed in a warping and changing landscape. Listen to the new single now!
Dolly Parton & Snoop Dogg to Feature on Bebe Rexha's New AlbumDolly Parton & Snoop Dogg to Feature on Bebe Rexha's New Album
March 30, 2023

Bebe Rexha has revealed the tracklist for her new album, 'BEBE,' featuring Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg. The album also features David Guetta on Rexha's hit single 'I'm Good (Blue).' The news follows the recent arrival of the artist's '70s-infused single 'Heart Wants What It Wants' and ahead of the release of 'Call On Me.' Plus, tour dates!
share