Parker McCollum Announces Additional Fall Tour Dates

Multi-Platinum selling artist, Parker McCollum, is announcing additional tour dates for this fall, blazing a path as one of the most exciting live acts in country music.

Parker is taking his electrifying show to the far reaches of the U.S., including Alaska, where he will be performing for the first time.

Praised as "a genuinely thoughtful, engaging performer" (Houston Chronicle) and "a solid singer, committed to the material, with enough stagecraft and country hunk charisma to connect with his audience" (Lincoln Journal Star), Parker's recent sold-out shows include Detroit, Cincinnati, and more.

Parker McCollum Tour Dates

September 9, 2023 Ford Arena Beaumont, TX *Jackson Dean September 21, 2023 PPL Center Allentown, PA *Jackson Dean October 6, 2023 Carlson Center Fairbanks, AK October 7, 2023 Alaska Airlines Center Anchorage, AK October 26, 2023 United Supermarkets Arena Lubbock, TX *Randy Rogers Band October 28, 2023 Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Houston, TX *Josh Abbott Band

Tickets for these newly added shows will be available starting with presale beginning on Thursday, April 6th at 10am local time until 10pm local time.* The general on-sale will begin Friday, April 7th at 10:00am local time. For more information, visit here.

*Presale tickets for the Houston, TX show (10/28) begins on Thursday, April 27th 10am local time until 10pm local time and general on-sale tickets will go on-sale on Friday, April 28th at 10:00am local time.

In case you missed it, Parker made his "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" debut last night performing his hit single, "Handle On You," which just received its RIAA Gold Certification. To date, the track is Parker's fastest growing single (both in streams and on the radio chart) surpassing 120 million global streams and is currently Top 5 and climbing at Country Radio.

About Parker McCollum:

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum is following up his breakout major label debut, Gold Chain Cowboy, with his forthcoming studio album, Never Enough, out May 12 (MCA Nashville).

McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his double-Platinum certified debut single, "Pretty Heart," and his follow-up Platinum certified single, "To Be Loved By You," also hit No. 1 on the charts. "To Be Loved By You" was the only debut single to ship to radio and peak at No. 1 in 2020.

McCollum has been named an 'Artist to Watch' by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, "The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom."

MusicRow listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre "Up Next Artists" Class of 2021. A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and he already sells out venues across the country (over 40 sold out shows nationwide in 2021) including record-breaking crowds in Dallas (20,000), The Woodlands (16,500), Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth's iconic Billy Bob's Texas.

In March 2022, McCollum made his debut at RODEOHOUSTON to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold, returning to perform at the Opening Day celebration in 2023. He recently made a dream come true with his first-ever Austin City Limits performance, kicking off their 2023 season.

In 2022, McCollum earned his first ACM Award for New Male Artist of the Year, took home "Breakthrough Video of the Year" (a fully fan-voted honor) at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, and scored his first-ever nomination in the New Artist of the Year category at the 56th CMA Awards.