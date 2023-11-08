Parisian Artist Ethel Releases New Track 'Pixie Dust'

The track was released with a music video.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

Parisian Artist Ethel Releases New Track 'Pixie Dust'

Paris-based newcomer Ethel casts a well-constructed spell with her new single “Pixie Dust” out today via +1 Records.

With her soulful vocal taking center stage atop spaced-out grooves, soaring synths and pulsating drums, the song is a delightful introduction to Ethel's beautiful sonic realm. Enlisting Banshee (The Great) on production duties (Pop Smoke, Isaiah Rashad, Lil Uzi Vert), "Pixie Dust" is an ode to female friendships and enlightenment.

Speaking about the meaning behind the song, Ethel explains; “it came to life after a very honest conversation I had with a friend.  We realized that our friendship wasn't rooted in jealousy but admiration for one another. My friend uttered: ‘you and I are made of the same stardust'. I hope this song helps foil the rivalry that often exists among women, by expressing how admiring one another can make our inner lights shine.” 

Tune in now and watch the mesmerizing visualizer below:

Ethel comes from a long line of musicians and grew up in Paris surrounded by sounds and culture, spending weekends in studios and fantasizing about performing. Stevie Wonder, Prince, Marvin Gaye and Big Star soundtracked long car rides with her family when she was growing up, but it was when she broke out on her own journey of music discovery that the likes of Lauryn Hill, D'Angelo, Erykah Badu and Solange paved the way and eventually led her to the next generation of artists such as James Blake, Noname, The Internet and Kendrick Lamar which she dubs her "breakthrough."

It was at university in London that Ethel truly found her creative calling and a community that fueled her love of music in a more active way. Writing songs, releasing them on various social media, throwing gigs at friends' houses is what pushed her more towards the direction she always wanted to take. 

Upon moving back to France and with a renewed energy, Ethel met her now executive producer Banshee, who further helped develop her artistry. After a year or so of collaborating and experimenting together, Ethel started to succumb to personal doubt. In response, Banshee proposed a challenge of throwing caution to the wind and finishing, recording and releasing a song within the space of a week.

They finished a freestyle they'd recorded over a neo-soul instrumental and dropped it. That track was then picked up and featured in the series premiere of HBO's hotly-discussed drama series The Idol featuring The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp. 

“Pixie Dust” is the first taste of a larger body of work which will be released in early 2024.  Ethel will perform this Saturday November 11 at Pitchfork Music Festival Paris.  

Photo credit: Victor Jacques Sebb



