Parisian Artist Ethel Releases New Track 'Passing Ships'

Having cast a spell with her debut single “Pixie Dust” late last year, Paris-based newcomer Ethel continues to welcome listeners into her sonic realm with new single, “Passing Ships.”

Released today via +1 Records (the independent label home to artists such as Rejjie Snow, Anna of the North and Nate Husser), “Passing Ships” constructs an eerie world imbued by Ethel's soulful vocal, set atop paced-out grooves, surging synths and pulsating kick drums.

Teaming up with long-time collaborator Banshee (The Great) on production duties (known for his work with Pop Smoke, Isaiah Rashad, and Lil Uzi Vert and others), “Passing Ships” is a poignant exploration of maintaining relationships among the tumult of mental health struggles. It is no surprise that Ethel's broad-reaching yet relatable storytelling has not only captivated fans but has gained early praise from COLORSxSTUDIOS, NME, Clash, Lyrical Lemonade and more.

Speaking about the meaning of the song, Ethel says, “‘Passing Ships" explores commitment issues, insecurities, and the impossibility to hold secure relationships due to anxiety and depressive states. It is about being stuck in patterns of self-sabotage as we deliberately run away from things we know are good for us. This song is like a warning, almost a prayer dedicated to a loved one for them to stay, despite the many cries that may arise.”

Hailing from a line of artists in her family, Ethel grew up in Paris surrounded by sounds and culture, spending weekends in studios and fantasizing about performing. Raised on a strong diet of Stevie Wonder, Prince, Marvin Gaye and Big Star soundtracking long car rides with her family, it was when she broke out on her own journey of music discovery that the likes of Lauryn Hill, D'Angelo, Erykah Badu and Solange paved the way and eventually led her to the next generation of artists such as James Blake, Noname, The Internet and Kendrick Lamar that she dubs her ‘breakthrough.'

It was during Ethel's time at university in London that she discovered her true creative calling and a community that ignited her passion for music more dynamically. Writing and releasing songs on platforms and hosting gigs at friends' houses—this all-encompassing and inspiring experience propelled her closer to the direction she had always aspired to follow.

Upon moving back to France and with renewed energy, Ethel met her now executive producer Banshee, who further helped develop her artistry. After a year or so of collaborating and experimenting together, and with her previous tracks gaining some momentum in the city, Ethel started to have doubts about her prospects as an artist in Paris.

In response, Banshee proposed the challenge of throwing caution to the wind and finishing, recording and releasing a song within the space of a week. They finished a freestyle they'd recorded over a neo-soul instrumental and reworked and dropped it. That track was then picked up and featured in the series premiere of HBO's hotly-discussed drama series The Idol featuring The Weeknd and Lily Rose Depp.

“Passing Ships” marks the second release from Ethel; a preview of her upcoming body of work. Following her standout performance at Pitchfork Music Festival Paris last November, and opening for rising star Kenya Grace, she is gearing up to announce more live dates. Stay tuned for further updates.

Photo credit: Victor Jacques Sebb