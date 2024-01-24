Paris Paloma Shares First Single Of 2024 'my Mind (now)'

She just announced that she will support Maisie Peters on her European tour in February.

Jan. 24, 2024

Paris Paloma shares her first new music of 2024 with the reflective, triumphant single “my mind (now).” A melodic folk-pop track underpinned by dark and despondent journal-like lyrics about the chaos and emotions of the mind (“what did I do wrong, will you tell me what I did wrong”), the song builds introspectively to a jubilant release. 

“my mind (now) is about the BC and the AD of trauma, and what it did to my mental state, the feeling that an event was so cataclysmic that it rearranged the chemical makeup of my mind. The song is a reflection of my struggle with OCD and anxiety as a response to traumatic events, and the electrical storm of emotions that exists inside my head, filling it with noise that never seems to leave, as I search for a few seconds of respite and quiet from it. It is also about the power other people hold to set that trauma into motion, and both the fragility and strength of the human mind. ‘my mind (now)' is an embodiment of theact of creation in the form of art and writing as a coping mechanism that comes out of the overwhelming noise and chaos of the mind,” reflects Paris.

Through her thoughtful and confident lyrics, Paris Paloma paints pictures and tells stories with her songs, drawing parallels between the past and present to bring her own perspective on themes of love, grief, death and power. With a Goldsmiths degree in Fine Arts, her songwriting and visuals are inspired by fantasy as much as real life, drawing inspiration from mythology, art history and the Romantics, alongside the human experience.  Ranging from the tender and heartbreaking to the sublimely aggressive and vengeful, her ethereal sound takes influences from dark pop, folk, and indie, creating a discography that evokes something primal, powerful, and innately feminine.

Over the last couple of years, Paris has built up a deep connection with her loyal fanbase through her conversational and eloquent lyrics, vivid storytelling and spell-binding live show. Her viral single “labour,” which received support from Jack Saunders at Radio 1, was released last March and gained momentum worldwide on TikTok after women connected to the powerful message about escaping a misogynistic relationship.

It has since amassed over 90M streams and landed on the U.K. Official Chart at #29 as well as multiple  Billboard charts, including #13 Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, #13 Digital Song Sales, #12 Emerging Artists and #17 Bubbling Under Hot 100.  Paris was also selected by YouTube to be their featured Trending Artist on the Rise and as a Breakthrough Artist to Watch for 2024 by Amazon.

Paris recently sold out four headline shows in Londonand embarked on her first European tour last year, on top of performing at festivals such as Bonnaroo, Summerfest, All Points East and TRNSMT. She just announced that she will support Maisie Peters on her European tour in February. Full dates are below. She will be announcing further live dates soon.

February Tour Dates (Supporting Maisie Peters):

Tues 13th – Ghent, De Vooruit

Weds 14th – Paris, Olympia

Sat 17th – Drammen, Union Scene

Sun 18th – Stockholm, Fryshuset Arenan

Tues 20th – Copenhagen, Vega

Thurs 22nd – Berlin, Columbiahalle

Fri 23rd – Munich, Tonhalle

Sat 24th – Frankfurt, Zoom *sold out*

Mon 26th – Amsterdam, Paradiso *sold out*

Tues 27th – Utrecht, TivoliVredenburg (Ronda Hall) *sold out*

Weds 28th – Cologne, Palladium

Photo credit: Jennifer McCord



